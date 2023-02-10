9MQ (Maurizio) interview with Fulvio Grimaldi

On the occasion of the convention of the Nexus Publishing House, with its colorful participation, a valid and courageous local TV, “9MQ”, gave me the opportunity and, thanks also to stimulating questions, allowed me to have my say on the so-called system of ‘information. A system that has undergone a rapid process of transformation-corruption-degradation at all levels: integrity, honesty, deontology, ethics, knowledge, conscience, lexicon, professionalism in all its aspects, dignity and, therefore, of its prestige and its credibility.

That this credibility has dwindled to something just above zero is demonstrated by the flight of readers and viewers, especially from broadcasts and publications that boast of being prestigious representatives of information.

We are not talking about information, except in the case of online media, or which, thanks to great efforts and the commitment of authors and supporters, have managed to arrive, such as Byoblu, on digital terrestrial (channel 262). With difficulty, mainstream information would arrive at the designation, even if only technical, of “communication”, if even this were not too much honor for what is administered to us by the mainstream, i.e. by the so-called generalist press, with the same degree of good faith that must be assign to Pfizer and its hit men.

In the era of the domination of the capitalist bourgeoisie, the press has never been intact and entirely devoted to its mission of putting the public in relationship with a reality, possibly not too distorted by the personal opinions of the editor and the interests of the publisher. But what has happened to the system and the category that supports it in the last thirty years has no equal even in the darkest periods of the last century. Note that this genetic mutation has gone hand in hand with the frenzied militarization of the north-western part of the planet, starting with the assault on Yugoslavia, and is intimately intertwined with it

The instrument for transforming presumptions, or appearances, of information, guaranteed by tiny croutons of “different” opinion floating in the soup of mystification-manipulation-concealment, into brutal lobbying, typhoidism, propaganda without hesitation or scruples, has been the concentration of newspapers . From a few dozen, defined as authoritative, in our country, we have moved on to an oligarchy of two or three editorial powers (Elkann, De Benedetti, Cairo). All, moreover, under the heel of the large supranational investment funds, led by Blackrock.

In the USA, a study has shown that from about 150 authoritative sources of information, there have been reduced to no more than six, seven. With, of course, the compliant and homologous following, the mercenary of minor publications and broadcasters (see here Repubblica-GEDI), which are allowed to survive to the extent that their conformity to the big ones and harmony with the powers that be guarantees them the crucial subsidy of advertisers.





Whether there are new online broadcasters, such as the one from Emilia Romagna which gave me the opportunity to say these things, or the more established nationally Visione TV, Byoblu, Comedonchisciotte, 100days as a lion, Orizzonte degli eventi and many others on the ground, it is the life-saving antidote for our relationship with “actual reality”, as Machiavelli called it. Let’s support them. It’s about the truth.