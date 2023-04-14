(LaPresse) A series of videos arriving from Iran where there have been new cases of poisoning in schools are making the rounds on the web. The attacks took place in multiple cities, from Tehran to Shahin Shahr up to Karaj and occurred in both female and male institutions. In the last two years, from 2021 to today, there have been thousands of intoxicated students. Last month, 110 people were arrested by the police because they are held responsible for the poisonings. The purpose of these attacks would be to definitively close the girls’ schools to put an end to the protests born of the death of Mahsa Amini. (LaPresse)