Home World from Iran arrive new videos on poisoning in schools – Corriere TV
World

from Iran arrive new videos on poisoning in schools – Corriere TV

by admin
from Iran arrive new videos on poisoning in schools – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A series of videos arriving from Iran where there have been new cases of poisoning in schools are making the rounds on the web. The attacks took place in multiple cities, from Tehran to Shahin Shahr up to Karaj and occurred in both female and male institutions. In the last two years, from 2021 to today, there have been thousands of intoxicated students. Last month, 110 people were arrested by the police because they are held responsible for the poisonings. The purpose of these attacks would be to definitively close the girls’ schools to put an end to the protests born of the death of Mahsa Amini. (LaPresse)

April 14, 2023 – Updated April 14, 2023 , 10:36 am

© breaking latest news

See also  2022 Global Energy Industry Soft Power Tour: Focus on the Iran Nuclear Deal, Iran Raises Oil Export Revenue Forecast by Nearly 1/3

You may also like

News Udinese – Roma are losing pieces /...

At the time of the turmoil in Northern...

Play off appetizer for Ortigia, away to Brescia...

In the DRC, traditional villages are hidden gems

Udinese market – Work is underway on the...

Penalty for drivers who spray pedestrians | Info

How to use the podcast ~ Mondoblog

Dyeing eggs poisonous plant | Magazine

SAMOTER- ASPHALTICA / Thursday 20 April presentation press...

in Cornwall the images of a frightening wave...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy