Home World From January 12th, international flights entering Beijing will no longer be diverted | TTG China
World

From January 12th, international flights entering Beijing will no longer be diverted | TTG China

by admin

(TTG China/Comprehensive) Hainan Airlines announced that starting from 00:00 on January 12, 2023, Beijing time (calculated according to the landing time), all international flights operated by Hainan Airlines destined for Beijing will no longer be diverted. Land directly in Beijing according to the flight plan. The news from Air China is that it will no longer be diverted from January 8, which means that the Beijing inbound flight diversion measures that have been implemented for nearly three years have officially come to an end.

According to the official website of the U.S. Department of Transportation, Air China submitted its route plan for the first quarter of 2023 on January 4. According to the document information, starting from January 8, flight CA988 will cancel the first entry point in Tianjin and fly directly to Beijing. As for HNA, specific routes to Beijing include: Beijing-Berlin, Beijing-Manchester, Beijing-Brussels, Beijing-Belgrade, Beijing-Moscow.

In order to strictly control the risk of imported epidemics in the capital, as early as March 22, 2020, the Civil Aviation Administration, the National Health and Medical Commission, and the General Administration of Customs jointly issued the “Announcement on the Entry of International Flights Destined to Beijing from the Designated First Entry Point ( No. 2), it was decided that starting from 00:00 on March 23, all international passenger flights departing from Beijing must enter through the designated first point of entry.

According to the announcement, the designated first points of entry include 12 cities including Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Taiyuan, Hohhot, Shanghai Pudong, Jinan, Qingdao, Nanjing, Shenyang, Dalian, Zhengzhou, and Xi’an. Passengers taking relevant international flights will be quarantined at the first point of entry and go through entry formalities, and their luggage will be cleared; passengers who meet the boarding requirements for quarantine can enter Beijing on the original flight, and the cargo carried in the abdominal compartment will be cleared in Beijing.

See also  Horror in Iran: they drug and kill their son, they also confess to the murder of their daughter

Previous articleHong Kong announces the official launch of the appointment system for the first phase of “customs clearance”
Next articleTourists entering Thailand must hold proof of 2 doses of the new crown vaccination

China“/>

You may also like

Russian World Moscow Kirill and Benedict XVI

Mexico, collision between two subway trains: one dead...

The city of ice: reportage from Longyearbyen in...

Mexico, collision between two subway trains: at least...

Most of my country’s temperature rises rapidly, the...

Shooting in Hollywood near the Walk of Fame,...

Pope at Epiphany Mass: We worship God, not...

NASA: the Erbs satellite, no longer operational, is...

Ukraine, the Christmas truce does not hold. Putin...

RCEP takes effect in Indonesia, Wenzhou enterprises go...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy