(TTG China/Comprehensive) Hainan Airlines announced that starting from 00:00 on January 12, 2023, Beijing time (calculated according to the landing time), all international flights operated by Hainan Airlines destined for Beijing will no longer be diverted. Land directly in Beijing according to the flight plan. The news from Air China is that it will no longer be diverted from January 8, which means that the Beijing inbound flight diversion measures that have been implemented for nearly three years have officially come to an end.

According to the official website of the U.S. Department of Transportation, Air China submitted its route plan for the first quarter of 2023 on January 4. According to the document information, starting from January 8, flight CA988 will cancel the first entry point in Tianjin and fly directly to Beijing. As for HNA, specific routes to Beijing include: Beijing-Berlin, Beijing-Manchester, Beijing-Brussels, Beijing-Belgrade, Beijing-Moscow.

In order to strictly control the risk of imported epidemics in the capital, as early as March 22, 2020, the Civil Aviation Administration, the National Health and Medical Commission, and the General Administration of Customs jointly issued the “Announcement on the Entry of International Flights Destined to Beijing from the Designated First Entry Point ( No. 2), it was decided that starting from 00:00 on March 23, all international passenger flights departing from Beijing must enter through the designated first point of entry.

According to the announcement, the designated first points of entry include 12 cities including Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Taiyuan, Hohhot, Shanghai Pudong, Jinan, Qingdao, Nanjing, Shenyang, Dalian, Zhengzhou, and Xi’an. Passengers taking relevant international flights will be quarantined at the first point of entry and go through entry formalities, and their luggage will be cleared; passengers who meet the boarding requirements for quarantine can enter Beijing on the original flight, and the cargo carried in the abdominal compartment will be cleared in Beijing.