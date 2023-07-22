From journalism degree to missiles in Syria: this is who Lisa Franchetti is, chosen by Biden to lead the US Navy

WASHINGTON. Just five weeks had passed since Admiral Lisa Franchetti had taken command of the US Sixth Fleet which monitors the Mediterranean from the Naples base when the first of a series of Tomahawk missile launches against Syria left from a Virginia-class submarine. They were part of the response that the Trump administration had planned against Syrian President Bashar al Assad for the use of chemical weapons in April 2018. Franchetti was a three-star admiral and had orders to hit three storage centers between Damascus and Homs, the number one risk being the presence of the Russians in the area. The mission was a success and as Admiral James Foggo, then commander of the US Naval Forces in Europe and therefore Lisa Franchetti’s superior, recalls, “we destroyed the targets creating the minimum of collateral damage and without involving the Russians”.

More than five years after that episode and after completing her tenure as commander of the Sixth Fleet, serving as director for planning and policy for Central Command, and then serving as deputy chief of staff for naval operations, Lisa Franchetti, 59, born in Rochester, New York, with a degree in journalism before joining the Navy, will become Chief of Staff of the US Navy.

She was nominated on Friday by Joe Biden. If confirmed by the Senate, Admiral Franchetti will become the first woman to join the Joint Chief of Staff of the American armed forces. The White House in a statement explained that Franchetti has demonstrated “throughout her career a profound experience both in the political and operational fields”. She was also the commander of the US Naval Forces in Korea.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had suggested Admiral Samuel Paparo, current head of the Pacific Fleet. Biden preferred Franchetti to him by appointing Paparo as head of the Indo Pacific commando

White House sources explained that Franchetti's choice was based on his experience in budget and department management. But they recognized that Biden is absolutely aware of the historic choice he has made and that Franchetti can be a source of inspiration for women and men and in uniform.

However, the sword of Damocles of confirmation by the Senate hangs over his appointment. Over the past four months, as many as 250 applications for various positions in the military have been blocked by a filibuster from Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville. They still remain in limbo, as Tuberville opposes abortion policies implemented by the Department of Defense. Among these, the possibility for women to have a period of paid leave and covered travel expenses to go to a State to have an abortion if the one of residence has restrictive rules. Tuberville disputes that taxpayer money is being used in this way and is filibustering approval of White House nominations. Of which Franchetti is also taken for granted, he will remain a victim.

Franchetti grew up near Rochester in New York State, attended the Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and wanted to be a reporter and cover the Middle East. But in 1981, during some educational and career guidance meetings, she met Navy officers who convinced her to enlist. Since then a crescendo until Friday’s appointment.

