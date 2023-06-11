“From July 1, admission to the Pantheon for a fee”











Ansa From July 1, entry to the Pantheon Of Roma will be at payment. This was announced by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, underlining that it is the “most visited museum site in Italy”. The ticket will cost three euros. With the proceeds, he explained, “we will be able to feed some soup kitchens and tackle the renovation and regeneration of the monument, also setting up the rear part as a museum”. The minister then clarified that behind his policy of general increase in museum tickets there is “an ethical reason: if something is worth it, it must be paid for”.

“We can’t sell out museums” – Speaking at the Forum in Masseria a Manduria (Taranto), Sangiuliano also underlined how we cannot “sell out our museums. We have to make them efficient, increase their quality and we are already doing it”, he claimed, citing the lift as an example. inaugurated at the Colosseum to rise to the third tier.

In his legislature programme, “which is very articulated”, the minister reiterated his commitment “to the doubling of

three iconic museums: the Pinacoteca di Brera, which will have another large space for the 1900s in Palazzo Citterio; the Mann of Naples, which will find an exhibition space for the collections housed in the deposits at the Real Albergo dei Poveri; the Uffizi, with two other poles in Careggi and Montelupo”.

Pnrr and culture – “All the European targets have been achieved and according to the European Union, Italy is the country ahead for the spending capacity of the Pnrr of culture”, highlighted the minister. “For culture, the Pnrr has a significant share, over 4 billion. I have always worked with a sense of responsibility: in an important and serious nation, those who arrive follow the path marked by their predecessors, taking charge even when they are not 100% convinced. I found a plan with the contents for the Pnrr: in part I agree with them, I find them pre-formed, an excellent choice; others less so, but we continue anyway “, he underlined.

The villages – An important part of the funds is represented by “a billion and 50 million for the recovery of the villages, to revive, regenerate, restructure 250 villages, but we plan to scroll the list with additional resources. A tender has just started which will put economic resources are available free of charge to open businesses in these villages”, he added.

