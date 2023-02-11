Home World FROM KHERSON TO SHARM EL SHEIK FACTS IN SEARCH OF AN AUTHOR
by admin
TV viewing What’s behind, below, above the Kurdish attack in Istanbul. What does the Russian withdrawal from Kherson mean for the various parties involved? Defeat of Moscow, or glimmers of negotiations?

Forum conducted by Francesco Toscano, with Fulvio Scaglione, Polo Borgognone and Fulvio Grimaldi


Byoblu, Stake VI of “Mondocane”, weekly column on Sunday at 21.00, by Fulvio Grimaldi. The conflictual sharing of gas in the Mediterranean; the empty promises of COP 27 in Sharm el Sheik

Episode aired on Sunday 13 November at 21.00. Performances Thursday at 14.30 and Saturday at 08.00

