August 24, 2022, 31 years of independence, 6 months of war. Instead of parades and speeches, Ukraine celebrated resistance to invasion. In the large avenues of the capital, instead of the usual parade, an exhibition of destroyed enemy military vehicles, where citizens have been prowling all day.

This is what they did in Lviv, the western capital, usually a tourist city, today a transit point to and from Europe and a refuge for at least 250,000 displaced people from all over the country. There is the community of Mariupol, with Olga (see photo below) who worked in the cereal port and now organizes a photographic exhibition so as not to forget.

There are families from Kharkiv and the torn Donbass. It is they, above all, behind the selfies taken in the city, so different in its Habsburg architecture from the deep East. The destroyed vehicles of the occupants are in the Rynok, the market square, crowded square despite the alarm going off almost every hour throughout the day .

A girl observes a destroyed Russian military vehicle

The eerie sound of the siren, the invitations of the police to reach the underground shelters, and the apps that go off on phones. Many remain seated where they are, others go down into the basement until the all clear.

The café in front of the synagogue of the Golden Rose

Many have stopped at the historic city cemetery of Lichackiv, where the tombstones tell three hundred years of city history. Tourists stop smiling next to the tomb of the national hero Ivan Franko and then fall silent in front of the painful march of the soldiers’ families: the space inside the walls is finished, over 80 fresh tombs have been dug out of the surrounding wall where they pass the cars and the city lives and goes anti.