LONDON. From the divorce of Charles and Diana to the “breakup” of Harry and Meghan, there have been many turbulent moments in the history of the royal family that the British crown went through during the long reign of Elizabeth II.

The unhappy marriage between Charles and Diana

The fairytale wedding of Prince Charles with the young and beautiful Diana, followed with curiosity in July 1981 around the world, quickly turned out to be an unhappy union, destined to end, as it later happened in 1992, with the official announcement of the separation.

A painful story, witnessed again by Diana in the famous 1995 interview with Martin Bashir in which she recounted the difficulties she went through, confessed her unhappiness, which resulted in bulimia, and described “a threesome marriage, therefore a bit too crowded”, alluding to history never ended between Carlo and Camilla. A story that ended tragically, with the death of Diana in the accident in Paris in 1997.

The infidelities between his daughter Anna and the captain of the Dragons

The love story between Elizabeth’s only daughter, Anna, and the captain of the Queen’s Dragoon Regiment, Mark Phillips, met in Munich in 1972 and married in Westminster the following year, is also difficult and full of obstacles. A union from which two children were born.

The divorce came in 1992, before the separation between Charles and Diana, among the rumors of his alleged infidelity, the articles in magazines that spoke of a story now reduced to an unfortunate fiction, the publication of letters by a British tabloid ” intimate ”between Anna and one of her squires, British naval officer Timothy Laurence.

Young Harry’s Nazi disguise and nudity

Moments of pure embarrassment were later given to the monarchy by Prince Harry with the Nazi disguise chosen in 2005 to attend a masquerade party and in 2012, and for the photos of him naked during a party before leaving for the Afghanistan.

In the first case, Harry, then twenty, hastened to reply with a statement apologizing “for the offense or embarrassment caused”, admitting “that he had not made a good choice” with the disguise. He too apologized for the nude photos, seven years later: “At the end of the day I let myself go,” he said. “I have disappointed my family, and other people.” But “it was probably a classic example of me being too army and too little prince. Just this”.

Megxit, out of the royal family

A choice – that of the «too little prince» – taken to the extreme consequences by Harry years later, with the distancing after his marriage to Meghan Markle. The meeting between the two was hailed all over the world as a signal of a new opening and modernization of the monarchy, which opened the doors to a non-British girl, an actress, raised in a multiracial family.

However, 2020 is the year of the so-called “Megxit”, the renouncement of the position of senior members of the royal family made by the couple, followed by the transfer of the two and their little son Archie to California.

The racist phrases on Archie’s dark skin

The real tear, however, was consummated in March 2021, with the interview with Oprah Winfrey in which allegations of “fears and conversations” within the royal family regarding the color of Archie’s skin before the birth of the child emerged, and the painful tale by Meghan, who shared her suicidal thoughts over the tabloid criticism and their racism and how she had been denied the chance to ask for help.

Harry’s accusations of his absent father

Accusations that add up to those made by Harry to his father, for having stopped supporting him financially in early 2020 and having decided not to answer his phone calls anymore.

The rape allegations to his son, Prince Andrew

Last January it was the queen who revoked the royal title and military honors from her son Andrea – against whom an accusation of rape emerged in the context of the Epstein scandal was brought. To accuse Andrea Virginia Roberts Giuffre, according to which she at the age of 17 she “she was forced to have sexual relations with the prince” in three different places. A story subsequently closed with an out-of-court settlement, which avoided Andrea’s trial.