PARIS – The sovereign forces in Europe rejoice after the triumph of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni. “The Italian people have decided to take their destiny in hand by electing a patriotic and sovereign government” comments Marine Le Pen. ” Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini for having resisted the threats of an arrogant and anti-democratic European Union by obtaining this great victory ” adds the leader of the Rassemblement National, referring to the words of recent days uttered by the President of the Commission, Ursula von Der Leyen.

