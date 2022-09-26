PARIS – The sovereign forces in Europe rejoice after the triumph of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni. “The Italian people have decided to take their destiny in hand by electing a patriotic and sovereign government” comments Marine Le Pen. ” Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini for having resisted the threats of an arrogant and anti-democratic European Union by obtaining this great victory ” adds the leader of the Rassemblement National, referring to the words of recent days uttered by the President of the Commission, Ursula von Der Leyen.