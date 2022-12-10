The number of supporters of the appeal launched by La Stampa to save the life of Fahimeh Karimi and for the freedom of Iranian women almost tripled within 24 hours. The goal is 100,000 signatures, compared to 35,000 on Thursday. Senator for life Liliana Segre, singer-songwriter Jovanotti, 100m Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, Spanish writer Javier Cercas and Egyptian colleague Alaa Al Aswany have also joined in the last few hours. And then many well-known faces from the world of cinema, from Paolo Virzì to Sergio Rubini, from Marco Giallini to Serena Autieri, from Anna Foglietta to Edoardo Leo. And again Iva Zanicchi, Ambra Angiolini and Frankie hi-nrg.

Sign the appeal too at this link https://www.change.org/p/appello-per-la-vita-di-fahimeh-karimi

Famous personalities, but above all tens of thousands of ordinary citizens, who signed up to the Change.org appeal to ask for the life of Karimi, a volleyball coach and mother of three small children, sentenced to death for kicking to a Basiji paramilitary during the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini. Many messages of indignation and participation. “The Middle Ages must end, I admire these women, who have the courage to get involved, for their future and for the women to come”, writes, for example, Patrizia Mantovan. “We want to stop this inhuman cruelty and safeguard everyone’s rights. Stop this nonsense! Hold on Fahimeh», is instead the thought left by Giacomo Gentile. To further broaden the push from below, the appeal on the online platform will also be translated into other languages, including English, German and Spanish.

On the Italian political front, meanwhile, there is bipartisan solidarity with Pina Picierno, vice president of the European Parliament, attacked by the Tehran regime for having publicly condemned the execution of Mohsen Shekari, the first anti-government protester hanged by the Iranian authorities. “I find the attack aimed at Picierno unacceptable – says the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa – We will forcefully continue to demand respect for human rights, standing alongside Iranian men and women, who courageously oppose the regime”. While the Minister for the Family, Eugenia Roccella comments on Facebook: «A life of 23 years ended with a noose around the neck. And another neck, that of the international community, which cannot turn away. Keeping the spotlight on is the least we can do for brave Iranians.” Among the many messages of support for Picierno also those of the Minister for European Policies, Raffaele Fitto, the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, and the leader of Forza Italia in the Senate, Licia Ronzulli. “The important thing is to remain close to Iranian women and men, who oppose a theocratic and illiberal regime in Iran – warns Picierno in a thank you post on social media – It is a time for courage for Italian and European politics”.

An opportunity is the day of mobilization launched today by Iranian activists, not only in the country, but also in various cities of the world, including Rome: appointment this morning at 10 in Piazza della Repubblica. “We summon you for the death of Mohsen Shekari, a martyr for the freedom of our country, and against the execution of our imprisoned comrades,” reads the statement from the youth collective of Tehran’s neighborhoods. The international community “must not turn off the spotlight” on what is happening in Iran or “surely” there will be other executions, is the alarm raised by Azar Karimi, president of the Iranian Youth Association in Italy, who denounces the “great difficulty” which one meets while gathering news on what is happening in the country, due to “a regime that filters and censors information”.