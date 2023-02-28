As of Wednesday March 1, the Hong Kong government will remove after more than two and a half years the obligation to wear masks for the population, both indoors (including means of transport) and outdoors: it was the last major restriction against the coronavirus still in force in the autonomous Chinese territory . Those who did not comply with the obligation were subject to fines of 5,000 Hong Kong dollars (approximately 600 euros). Governor John Lee explained that the abandonment of restrictions on masks also has a symbolic meaning (“it is a clear message to show that Hong Kong is returning to normal”) and will serve to restart tourism and the city’s economy.

Hong Kong had only begun to ease some restrictions on the coronavirus since last December and was now one of the very few places in the world, and also in Asia, where the obligation to wear masks was still in force. In recent years, Hong Kong’s economy has suffered a sharp contraction as a result of the strict restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, on which the city has followed most of the requirements already adopted by China: among these there were a three-week quarantine for those arriving from abroad and in any case the ban on entering the country for tourist reasons.