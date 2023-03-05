11
New York – Dollars, microchips and 007. US President Joe Biden is preparing a new plan which provides for the blocking of American investments in Chinese technology companies linked to the production and research in the field of microchips, super computers and artificial intelligence.
The goal is to preserve the flow of American expertise and funds that the Chinese could use to accelerate their military capability.
