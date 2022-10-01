From now on! Complete ban in Kaifeng丨24:00 on October 1st!Officially opened to traffic丨12 new asymptomatic cases in Henan

Saturday, October 1, 2022 The sixth day of the ninth lunar month National Day today Weather: Light rain to moderate rain 21℃~26℃ Air: Quality Index (AQI) is 57, good todayKaifeng notLimit line headlines ◇The ceremony of presenting flower baskets to the people’s heroes on Martyrs’ Memorial Day was grandly held in Tiananmen Square, Beijing on the morning of the 30th. Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan, etc. attended the ceremony together with representatives from all walks of life. ◇On the morning of the 30th, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with representatives of the C919 large passenger aircraft project team in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and visited the project achievement exhibition, fully affirming the phased achievements of the C919 large passenger aircraft development task. ◇On the evening of September 30, the State Council held a National Day reception in the Great Hall of the People to warmly celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Party and state leaders such as Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan and nearly 500 Chinese and foreigners gathered together to celebrate the birthday of the Republic. ◇At 12:44 on September 30, Beijing time, after about 1 hour of cooperation between heaven and earth, the Wentian experimental module completed the transposition, and the space station assembly changed from the “one” configuration to the “L” configuration. This is the first time that China has used the indexing mechanism to implement a large-scale module indexing operation on orbit. watch hookup △Click to watch CCTV’s “News Network” on September 30 △Click to watch “Henan News Network” on September 30 Kaifeng News Photo by All Media Reporter Liu Ruiheng ◇Remember the martyrs and pay tribute to the loyal souls. September 30 is the National Martyrs Memorial Day. On the morning of the same day, Kaifeng City’s 2022 Martyrs Memorial Day public sacrifice event was held in Kaifeng City Martyrs Cemetery. Gao Jianjun, Li Xiangyu and other leaders of Kaifeng City, together with representatives from all walks of life, participated in the ceremony of presenting flower baskets to the martyrs. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu)

◇On September 30, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee was held to convey, study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speech, study and deepen the assistance in villages, and establish and improve a long-term mechanism for capacity building and work style.Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor Li Xiangyu and other members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu trainee reporter Du Siying) ◇On September 30, Tian Kai, director of the Provincial Cultural Relics Bureau, came to Kaifeng to investigate the archaeological excavation of the Zhouqiao and Bianhe sites, emphasizing the need to thoroughly implement the spirit of the central and provincial leaders’ instructions on the excavation and protection of the Zhouqiao site, and continue to consolidate and expand The results of the archaeological excavation work at the Zhouqiao and Bianhe sites have created a high-standard model for the protection and utilization of cultural relics across the country, and a strong joint effort has been created to create a national demonstration area for the protection and utilization of cultural relics. Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, etc. participated in the investigation. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu) ◇On September 30, Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the thirteenth meeting of the Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, studying and agreeing in principle with the “Remuneration Management Measures of the Management Committee of Kaifeng City Industry-City Integration Demonstration Zone” and the “Kaifeng City Industry-City Integration Demonstration Zone Management Committee”. Administrative Measures for the Performance Appraisal of the Committee. City leaders Li Xiangyu and others attended the meeting. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu trainee reporter Du Siying) ◇On September 30, Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Municipal Party Committee Talent Work and Municipal-School Cooperation Leading Group Meeting, listened to the report on the introduction of professional and technical personnel with senior professional titles in the “green channel”, and studied and made the original report.Then agree to the “Kaifeng City Talent Work Assessment Measures”.City leaders Li Xiangyu and others attended the meeting. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu) See also Belgium: alarm for a gunman on a campus, police searches between buildings Photo by All Media Reporter Liu Ruiheng ◇On the occasion of the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, at a critical moment to celebrate the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, on September 30, the opening ceremony of the Longting toll station of Lianhuo Expressway was held. Municipal Party Secretary Gao Jianjun announced the opening of the Longting Toll Station on the Lianhuo Expressway. Mayor Li Xiangyu presided over the opening ceremony. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu)

Kaifeng city affairs ◇In order to effectively prevent and curb the occurrence of forest fires, effectively protect forest resources and ecological security, and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, the Municipal Forest Fire Fighting Headquarters Office, the Municipal Emergency Management Bureau, and the Municipal Forestry Bureau jointly issued a notice requesting ,The forest area of ​​our city has fully implemented a fire ban, and the fire ban will be from October 1, 2022 to May 10, 2023.The fire prohibition range is within 200 meters of all forest areas and their forest edges. (All media reporter Zhao Yueqin)



◇The reporter learned from the Municipal Talent Exchange Center that recently, 5,432 youth employment trainee positions in our city have been released. It is reported that these trainee positions are provided by 127 trainee units in our city, attracting college graduates (graduating in 2021 and 2022) and unemployed youths aged 16 to 24 who have left school and have not been employed within two years of graduation. The duration of the apprenticeship is generally 3 to 12 months. (All media reporter Wang Yujie trainee reporter Li Yuhang) ◇On September 30, workers were busy at the Tianma Square turntable, celebrating the festival. (All media reporter Shi Fei) ◇Before the National Day, flowers bloomed everywhere on the streets of our city, dressing up the city and creating a happy and peaceful festive atmosphere. (All media reporter Li Hao) In the province ◇On the afternoon of September 30, the 35th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th Henan Provincial People’s Congress approved a batch of personnel appointments and removals.

◇September 27,The Henan Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Office issued a warm reminder,For those who really need to come (return) to Henan, there are three tips to pay attention to:Implement advance reporting, strengthen “on-the-ground inspection”, and reduce gathering activities.

◇ In order to further encourage the majority of migrant workers and comrades engaged in migrant workers to act and start businesses, and to create a good atmosphere in which the whole society cares and cares about migrant workers, Henan awarded Wang Xiaodong and other 150 people the title of “Outstanding Migrant Workers in Henan Province” and awarded Zhengzhou City 50 units including the Migrant Worker Work Office of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau were awarded the title of “Advanced Collective for Migrant Worker Work in Henan Province”. ◇In times of peace, the public security team was the one that sacrificed the most and contributed the most. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, a total of 978 police officers from the Henan public security organs have died in service, and 90 of them have been named martyrs.

◇On September 29, 10 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were added in Ruzhou City (all were centralized quarantine and observation personnel). On September 30, 2 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus in Ruzhou City (case 18 and case 19 in Ruzhou City) involved multiple counties and districts in Pingdingshan City.

◇On September 30, Nanyang Sheqi County found 1 positive case of infection during nucleic acid testing of people in centralized isolation. The person departed from Golmud Railway Station at 22:30 on September 25 and arrived at Xining Railway Station at 7:30 a.m. on September 26. Take the ride at 12:10 noon on September 26T176 (seat 51 in carriage 06)The train departed and arrived at Lanzhou Railway Station at 14:43. Take the ride at 20:50 on September 26K306 times (upper berth No. 3 in carriage 11)The train departed from Lanzhou and arrived at Nanyang Railway Station at 13:11 on September 27.

◇In order to repay the kindness of 9 yuan from the villagers who sponsored him 66 years ago, Wang Chengju, an 84-year-old old man in Zhoukou, took out 1 million yuan of his life savings to set up a “Million Student Fund” for his hometown to reward the students in the village who are admitted to universities every year. . The old man Wang Chengju said that he was admitted to Zhengzhou Coalfield Geology College in 1956, but his family was poor. At that time, Li Jingzhi, the head of Baimiao Township, gave him 5 yuan, and the Anzhuang production team gave him 4 yuan, which solved his difficulties in going to school. See also Google, hard line against the unvaccinated: after 6 months the dismissal is triggered domestic ◇With the approach of the National Day Golden Week, the passenger flow in various places has rebounded significantly. Railway, electric power, civil aviation and other departments optimized transportation organization, strengthened safety inspection and travel services, and made every effort to meet the travel peak during the National Day Golden Week. During the National Day holiday, it is estimated that the national road passenger transport will send 210 million passengers. ◇ The People’s Bank of China has decided to reduce the loan interest rate of the first personal housing provident fund by 0.15 percentage points from October 1, 2022, and the interest rates of less than 5 years (including 5 years) and more than 5 years will be adjusted to 2.6% and 3.1% respectively.

◇The Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation issued an announcement on September 30: From October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023, if you sell your own house and buy a house within 1 year, you will receive a tax refund if you have paid personal tax. If the amount of the newly purchased house is greater than or equal to the transfer amount of the current house, all the paid individual income tax will be refunded; if the amount of the newly purchased house is less than the transfer amount of the current house, the amount paid for the sale of the current house will be refunded according to the proportion of the amount of the newly purchased house to the transfer amount of the current house. personal income tax.

◇The China Meteorological Administration predicts that during the National Day holiday from October 1st to 7th, there will be a strong cold air affecting most of China , bringing strong winds to cool down, and the local temperature will exceed 18°C.

◇The Ministry of Transport and the National Development and Reform Commission recently issued a notice that from October 1 to December 31, the government-priced cargo port charges will be reduced by 20%.

◇Data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on the 30th showed that my country’s import and export of goods and services in August increased by 9% year-on-year.

◇The National Civil Service Bureau issued a recruitment announcement “The Central Organs and their Directly Affiliated Institutions 2023 Exam Hiring Civil Servants Registration and Written Exam Time Forecast”: The central organs and their directly affiliated institutions will start the registration for the 2023 examination of civil servants on October 25, and December 3 The written test will be held on the 4th.

◇In September, China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was 50.1%, up 0.7 percentage points from the previous month and above the threshold.

◇A few days ago, the Ministry of Education announced the list of national competitions for primary and secondary school students in the 2022-2025 school year, and a total of 44 competitions entered the list.

◇According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the stockpile of pork will continue to be released on September 30. This is the fourth time since September this year.

◇On September 30, the centralized transitional resettlement housing for the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 in Luding County, Ganzi, Sichuan, was delivered for use, and 430 households with 1,407 people were relocated.

◇The website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and State Supervision Commission announced on September 30 that Sun Yuanliang, former deputy secretary and vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Hu Yifeng, former secretary and president of the Higher People’s Court of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, former deputy secretary of the party group of China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., General Manager Li Guohua was expelled from the party for serious violations of discipline and law. society ◇From October 1, a number of new regulations related to people’s livelihood began to be implemented.Private cars over 15 years old will be inspected once a year, and online inspections will be conducted twice within 10 years (6th and 10th years); 18 road traffic signs will be added; Electronic cigarettes other than flavors; animal clinics shall not arbitrarily use names such as “animal hospital”. ◇According to the Ministry of Transport, on September 30, the Office of the Inter-ministerial Joint Conference for the Coordination and Supervision of New Formats of Transportation conducted an interview with four Internet road freight platform companies, namely Manbang Group, Huolala, Didi Freight, and Kuaigou Taxi. .interview requestIncrease the care and love for truck drivers,Effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of the majority of truck drivers.

◇Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd., China ‘s largest private automobile enterprise group, announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 7.60% stake in British ultra-luxury performance brand Aston Martin Lagonda International Holdings.

See also Bill and Melinda Gates, it's divorce: the end of their marriage has been announced ◇On September 26, in Haian, Jiangsu, a delivery guy turned his head to the police after delivering the order and said, “A girl ordered wine and a utility knife and cried.” , her wrist has been cut open. The police immediately dialed the 120 emergency number and contacted her family members. At present, the girl was treated in time and her body is no longer in serious condition.

◇Recently, a man in Baise, Guangxi bought 6 jins of scavengers for blessing and released them. On September 28, the official website of Baise Agriculture and Rural Bureau of Guangxi issued an administrative penalty decision: a fine of 28,000 yuan and a 7-day deadline to arrest them all.

◇In Yantai, Shandong, girls born in the 1980s made 80-centimeter-high dragon-shaped steamed buns in one day to celebrate the New China’s birthday. Ms. Jiang said that the color part of this dragon-shaped steamed bun is made from the fruit powder of pumpkin, spinach and cactus fruit. Each part needs to be steamed separately and then combined. She said that the dragon symbolizes good luck and good luck, wishing the motherland prosperity and prosperity.

◇On September 28, an off-road vehicle was swept away by the river in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, and two people were trapped in the vehicle. When the passing man saw this, he shouted to remind the two people in the car to wait for rescue, and asked for help from the uncle who was fishing nearby, and the uncle went to rescue by kayak. In the end, the two people trapped in the river were successfully rescued. internationality ◇On September 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the Kherson and Zaporozhye states as “independent territories”. In this regard, US President Biden has said that the United States will never recognize Russia’s “occupation of Ukrainian territory”.

◇From September 30, local time, the Finnish government issued a restriction order to close its borders to Russian tourists, becoming the last “closed” country among Russia’s EU neighbors. Since September 19, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and other EU countries bordering Russia have stopped issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens. ◇According to British media news on the 30th, the British Royal Mint announced the first batch of new coins with a portrait of King Charles III, including a 50p coin and a 5 pound commemorative coin. ◇The Swedish Coast Guard said on the 29th that it found the fourth leak point of the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline.

◇On September 30, an attack on an education and training center in the Afghan capital resulted in 19 deaths and 27 injuries.

◇On the 29th local time, “Ian”, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, has killed at least 15 people since it made landfall in Florida. ◇On September 29, local time, the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa announced on Twitter that 50 cases of Ebola had been reported in Uganda, and 24 of them had died. style ◇On the evening of September 30, the Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the host Australian women’s basketball team 61-59 in the semi-finals of the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup. The Chinese women’s basketball team will meet the American women’s basketball team in the final at 14:00 on October 1! ◇On the evening of the 30th, Beijing time, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships continued. In the group match of Group D, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the Czech team 3:0 (25:19/25:22/27:25) and won four consecutive victories in the group stage. ◇The national speed skating training team for the 2022-2023 season was unveiled at the Capital Gymnasium on the 30th. The new season’s roster is led by World Cup champion Ning Zhongyan, including 34 athletes. Li Yan, chairman of the Chinese Skating Association, continues to serve as head coach and team leader. life tips ◇Today, it is cloudy in the north of the Huaihe River, with light rain in most counties and cities, moderate rain in the north, central and western regions, heavy rain in some counties and cities, local heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning and short-term heavy rainfall; other counties and cities are cloudy.

On October 2, it was cloudy in the west and north-central parts, with light rain in most counties and cities, moderate rain in some counties and cities, and heavy rain in some places accompanied by thunder and lightning; other counties and cities were cloudy. morning talk If you have a dream, you don't have to worry about the return, just focus on the direction and work hard to do it. Don't indulge yourself, exercise, learn, and think; have an inexhaustible spirit, not be arrogant or discouraged in victory; have an indomitable heart, which is both brave and strong. Good morning!

