From now on! Complete ban in Kaifeng丨24:00 on October 1st!Officially opened to traffic丨12 new asymptomatic cases in Henan
Source: Kaifeng.com WeChat
Author: Duan Baijie
Release time: 2022-10-01 07:31:49
Saturday, October 1, 2022 The sixth day of the ninth lunar month National Day today Weather: Light rain to moderate rain 21℃~26℃ Air: Quality Index (AQI) is 57, good todayKaifeng notLimit line headlines ◇On the morning of the 30th, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with representatives of the C919 large passenger aircraft project team in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and visited the project achievement exhibition, fully affirming the phased achievements of the C919 large passenger aircraft development task. watch hookup △Click to watch CCTV’s “News Network” on September 30 △Click to watch “Henan News Network” on September 30 Kaifeng News Photo by All Media Reporter Liu Ruiheng ◇On September 30, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee was held to convey, study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speech, study and deepen the assistance in villages, and establish and improve a long-term mechanism for capacity building and work style.Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor Li Xiangyu and other members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu trainee reporter Du Siying) ◇On September 30, Tian Kai, director of the Provincial Cultural Relics Bureau, came to Kaifeng to investigate the archaeological excavation of the Zhouqiao and Bianhe sites, emphasizing the need to thoroughly implement the spirit of the central and provincial leaders’ instructions on the excavation and protection of the Zhouqiao site, and continue to consolidate and expand The results of the archaeological excavation work at the Zhouqiao and Bianhe sites have created a high-standard model for the protection and utilization of cultural relics across the country, and a strong joint effort has been created to create a national demonstration area for the protection and utilization of cultural relics. Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, etc. participated in the investigation. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu) ◇On September 30, Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the thirteenth meeting of the Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, studying and agreeing in principle with the “Remuneration Management Measures of the Management Committee of Kaifeng City Industry-City Integration Demonstration Zone” and the “Kaifeng City Industry-City Integration Demonstration Zone Management Committee”. Administrative Measures for the Performance Appraisal of the Committee. City leaders Li Xiangyu and others attended the meeting. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu trainee reporter Du Siying) ◇On September 30, Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Municipal Party Committee Talent Work and Municipal-School Cooperation Leading Group Meeting, listened to the report on the introduction of professional and technical personnel with senior professional titles in the “green channel”, and studied and made the original report.Then agree to the “Kaifeng City Talent Work Assessment Measures”.City leaders Li Xiangyu and others attended the meeting. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu) Photo by All Media Reporter Liu Ruiheng Kaifeng city affairs ◇The reporter learned from the Municipal Talent Exchange Center that recently, 5,432 youth employment trainee positions in our city have been released. It is reported that these trainee positions are provided by 127 trainee units in our city, attracting college graduates (graduating in 2021 and 2022) and unemployed youths aged 16 to 24 who have left school and have not been employed within two years of graduation. The duration of the apprenticeship is generally 3 to 12 months. (All media reporter Wang Yujie trainee reporter Li Yuhang) ◇Before the National Day, flowers bloomed everywhere on the streets of our city, dressing up the city and creating a happy and peaceful festive atmosphere. (All media reporter Li Hao) In the province ◇On September 29, 10 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were added in Ruzhou City (all were centralized quarantine and observation personnel). On September 30, 2 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus in Ruzhou City (case 18 and case 19 in Ruzhou City) involved multiple counties and districts in Pingdingshan City. domestic society internationality style ◇On the evening of September 30, the Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the host Australian women’s basketball team 61-59 in the semi-finals of the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup. The Chinese women’s basketball team will meet the American women’s basketball team in the final at 14:00 on October 1! ◇On the evening of the 30th, Beijing time, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships continued. In the group match of Group D, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the Czech team 3:0 (25:19/25:22/27:25) and won four consecutive victories in the group stage. ◇The national speed skating training team for the 2022-2023 season was unveiled at the Capital Gymnasium on the 30th. The new season’s roster is led by World Cup champion Ning Zhongyan, including 34 athletes. Li Yan, chairman of the Chinese Skating Association, continues to serve as head coach and team leader. life tips On October 2, it was cloudy in the west and north-central parts, with light rain in most counties and cities, moderate rain in some counties and cities, and heavy rain in some places accompanied by thunder and lightning; other counties and cities were cloudy. morning talk If you have a dream, you don’t have to worry about the return, just focus on the direction and work hard to do it. Don’t indulge yourself, exercise, learn, and think; have an inexhaustible spirit, not be arrogant or discouraged in victory; have an indomitable heart, which is both brave and strong. Good morning! [Executive Editor-in-Chief: Dai Xiaoxiang] 【Review: Du Chanyi】 【Editor: Duan Baijie】 [Anchor: Liu Juwen] 【cover picture:Li Hao] [PlatformCooperationTel:0371—22924343】 Long press I can add attention!
Saturday, October 1, 2022
The sixth day of the ninth lunar month
National Day today
Weather: Light rain to moderate rain 21℃~26℃
Air: Quality Index (AQI) is 57, good
todayKaifeng notLimit line
headlines
◇On the morning of the 30th, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with representatives of the C919 large passenger aircraft project team in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and visited the project achievement exhibition, fully affirming the phased achievements of the C919 large passenger aircraft development task.
watch hookup
△Click to watch CCTV’s “News Network” on September 30
△Click to watch “Henan News Network” on September 30
Kaifeng News
Photo by All Media Reporter Liu Ruiheng
◇On September 30, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee was held to convey, study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speech, study and deepen the assistance in villages, and establish and improve a long-term mechanism for capacity building and work style.Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor Li Xiangyu and other members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu trainee reporter Du Siying)
◇On September 30, Tian Kai, director of the Provincial Cultural Relics Bureau, came to Kaifeng to investigate the archaeological excavation of the Zhouqiao and Bianhe sites, emphasizing the need to thoroughly implement the spirit of the central and provincial leaders’ instructions on the excavation and protection of the Zhouqiao site, and continue to consolidate and expand The results of the archaeological excavation work at the Zhouqiao and Bianhe sites have created a high-standard model for the protection and utilization of cultural relics across the country, and a strong joint effort has been created to create a national demonstration area for the protection and utilization of cultural relics. Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, etc. participated in the investigation. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu)
◇On September 30, Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the thirteenth meeting of the Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, studying and agreeing in principle with the “Remuneration Management Measures of the Management Committee of Kaifeng City Industry-City Integration Demonstration Zone” and the “Kaifeng City Industry-City Integration Demonstration Zone Management Committee”. Administrative Measures for the Performance Appraisal of the Committee. City leaders Li Xiangyu and others attended the meeting. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu trainee reporter Du Siying)
◇On September 30, Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Municipal Party Committee Talent Work and Municipal-School Cooperation Leading Group Meeting, listened to the report on the introduction of professional and technical personnel with senior professional titles in the “green channel”, and studied and made the original report.Then agree to the “Kaifeng City Talent Work Assessment Measures”.City leaders Li Xiangyu and others attended the meeting. (All media reporter Wei Dongzhu)
Photo by All Media Reporter Liu Ruiheng
Kaifeng city affairs
◇The reporter learned from the Municipal Talent Exchange Center that recently, 5,432 youth employment trainee positions in our city have been released. It is reported that these trainee positions are provided by 127 trainee units in our city, attracting college graduates (graduating in 2021 and 2022) and unemployed youths aged 16 to 24 who have left school and have not been employed within two years of graduation. The duration of the apprenticeship is generally 3 to 12 months. (All media reporter Wang Yujie trainee reporter Li Yuhang)
◇Before the National Day, flowers bloomed everywhere on the streets of our city, dressing up the city and creating a happy and peaceful festive atmosphere. (All media reporter Li Hao)
In the province
◇On September 29, 10 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were added in Ruzhou City (all were centralized quarantine and observation personnel). On September 30, 2 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus in Ruzhou City (case 18 and case 19 in Ruzhou City) involved multiple counties and districts in Pingdingshan City.
domestic
society
internationality
style
◇On the evening of September 30, the Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the host Australian women’s basketball team 61-59 in the semi-finals of the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup. The Chinese women’s basketball team will meet the American women’s basketball team in the final at 14:00 on October 1!
◇On the evening of the 30th, Beijing time, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships continued. In the group match of Group D, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the Czech team 3:0 (25:19/25:22/27:25) and won four consecutive victories in the group stage.
◇The national speed skating training team for the 2022-2023 season was unveiled at the Capital Gymnasium on the 30th. The new season’s roster is led by World Cup champion Ning Zhongyan, including 34 athletes. Li Yan, chairman of the Chinese Skating Association, continues to serve as head coach and team leader.
life tips
On October 2, it was cloudy in the west and north-central parts, with light rain in most counties and cities, moderate rain in some counties and cities, and heavy rain in some places accompanied by thunder and lightning; other counties and cities were cloudy.
morning talk
If you have a dream, you don’t have to worry about the return, just focus on the direction and work hard to do it. Don’t indulge yourself, exercise, learn, and think; have an inexhaustible spirit, not be arrogant or discouraged in victory; have an indomitable heart, which is both brave and strong. Good morning!
[Executive Editor-in-Chief: Dai Xiaoxiang]
【Review: Du Chanyi】
【Editor: Duan Baijie】
[Anchor: Liu Juwen]
【cover picture:Li Hao]
[PlatformCooperationTel:0371—22924343】
Long press I can add attention!