Thanks to the creation of the comic strip “Qalbi jab”a project labeled Season Africa 2020 and BD 2020 from the Timilin association, a TV team from Paris wanted to meet Liban Doualé, a young camel driver whose portrait I drew four years ago on Plan B.

Magloire moved to tears in front of a young refugee

Filming took place in Pontivy on June 20 and 21, 2022, in beautiful weather. Magloire certainly keeps the memory of it, so much the dramatic story that Liban Doualé shared with him cannot leave anyone indifferent.

It is so that Lebanon can share this story with the whole world that I joined it in its asylum application procedure as a local elected official.

To prepare him for this type of filming, I have multiplied the opportunities since 2018 so that he is not blocked by the language barrier in his learning about freedom of expression.

Worse than the barrier of words, other legitimate, understandable brakes limit the very desire to speak. Finding a form of power to act on your own life seems doomed to failure as long as your status binds you to an arbitrary administrative decision.

The years that Liban spent in Germany and then in France conditioned and condemned him to gloom, to the unhealthy boredom of an overcrowded waiting room.

« A moth builds a thread »

Liban is aware of being nobody in a society of which he is unaware of all the codes. His outstanding file will take three long years to travel through the opaque meanders of the French administration. The precious residence permit and political asylum will not be granted to him until the end of 2020.

Can you imagine yourself, without having the right to anything, for three long years? You are only a recipient in an urban environment built on overconsumption, where your skin color is enough to put you in a situation of discrimination.

Within your community of origin, in the middle of the bush, in a country caught up in civil war since your birth, you were respected and appreciated at your fair value. Find the mistake.

Liban speaks very well of this aberration in an article published by Guiti News with this Somali saying, “ A moth builds a thread« , nous valons bien des termites.

Since my arrival in France and then in Brittany in January 2018, I have often had to tell my story. First in the context of the asylum application, during interviews that bring all the pain to the surface, while on a daily basis my energy is mobilized to try, on the contrary, to find a balance despite the post-traumatic shocks . Lebanon Douale

The power of testimony

Faced with journalists who have taken an interest in its history, Liban surpasses itself and emerges from anonymity. One day in a media library, another in a cinema. Each time, he wears a generous smile, a luminous look.

He is comfortable speaking. He does not back down from any difficulty. He even manages to line up a few French words for a Season Africa 2020 special in a radio studio.

At his side, the designer from Pontivy who puts his story in comic strips brings real credit to the word of this young survivor, victim of terrorism.

In this unprecedented cooperation, Niko has a real requirement: to be as close as possible to the reality experienced by Lebanon.

Find Liban Doualé and Niko in this radio show produced in Pontivy in the midst of a pandemic for National Education, so that the Africa 2020 season is not limited to events scheduled in major cities.

From 2021, Lebanon begins to tell its story to another type of audience: young people, children.

I, who did not go to school, discovered what it is to intervene in the school environment. With the encouragement of my neighbor who asked the Sitala association to train me, one day I boarded a bus fitted out in Theix-Noyalo to accompany artists to Normandy, where I met teachers and college students. Liban Douale

Step by step, resurfacing the world

« There I had a clickwill tell me about Lebanon on his return. I realized how important my story was to them. A professor even said that this type of meeting should be made compulsory. The young people really wanted to chat with me, despite the language barrier.«

In this sound archive from Radio Bro Gwened, I interview Benoît Laurent, creator of Sitala, just before departure. Lebanon doesn’t quite know what it’s doing there. I know he’s angry with me for pushing him into unknown territory.

How to explain to a young non-French-speaking exile what can only be understood by learning about encounters, about their own potential to capture what is rare and exceptional within them?

Confidence, perseverance, the art of creating luck

Back in Brittany, Liban Doualé agrees to work with Niko for several days in a CE2 class at the Ecole L’Armorique in Vannes, then at the Joseph Loth high school in Pontivy in front of two second-grade classes.

Each time, Niko presents the progress of his work. The story of Liban becomes that of the character that readers will discover with the comic strip “Qalbi jab”. A nice guy, who really looks like him, in his expressions, his postures.

9 mars 2021, Liban s'exprime devant une classe d'enfants migrants

You can live the moment of meeting between Liban and his double captured on the spot in Niko’s studio by watching this very short video. Everything is there !

In this human adventure, Niko’s sensitivity, his interest in Sufism, his listening posture in the service of the story of Lebanon are of great value. As much as his talent as an author and draftsman. He explains it on TV5 Monde.

A unique story with universal reach: saving lives

It takes time to heal from your wounds, to learn to live with them. Act as if life were a long calm river, when you have to learn all the codes of a society at the antipodes of your culture.

It takes time to create solid bonds with Bretons who can give you back the feeling of having found an adopted family.

It takes time to understand what others expect of you. When they encourage you not to keep that weight inside. When they imagine that part of the way to the other can make you glimpse other horizons, make your life better.

How could Lebanon’s life be better when he lost what was dearest to him? How can he even imagine that he is a possible link between two worlds, two space-times that everything separates?

How to find a real reason to have survived the worst, if it is for each day to feel useless, alone, unwanted?

I am the leader of tomorrow. I like people. I want to save people. I want to change the world. Lebanon Douale

Epilogue: This is just the beginning

If it weren’t for the geographic distance between two continents, between two oceans, it wouldn’t be so hard to adapt, to regain strength, to consider that everything is finally possible again once the asylum application procedure is finally finished.

What was impossible yesterday and which is possible today without having to leave Pontivy, is to make the voice of Liban Doualé heard throughout the world thanks to the 26′ portrait produced by Yaelle Benaim for Memento Production.

The documentary series “Rassemblance” imagined by Magloire includes twenty portraits. I understand that a sequel is already planned, with other meetings all over France, other poignant testimonies. I can only encourage you to discover this beautiful proposal now. The films are available online until 2025. Thank you for contributing in turn to making these testimonies of exile travel and saving lives.

Doctor from Libya and Lebanon Du

Have I shared this information with you yet? I think so.

I wanted to see with my own eyes the first image that this young cameleer had had of France through our capital in the middle of winter. Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. The first migrants I met when I arrived at La Chapelle with Liban recognized him straight away.

From Paris, Liban remembers the gassing by the police forces and an American journalist who interviewed him discreetly before being asked to leave.

Do you know by what name these migrants greeted Lebanon? Doctor from Libya. All is said !

To access the replay on TV5 Monde, it’s ici.

B as Bonus

Here is an article and a radio interview on a large national antenna to find out more and an article published by the editorial staff of the website of an opinion magazine, The Breton people.

On the day of the broadcast of the portrait of Lebanon, many of us gathered in Carhaix to demonstrate in the name of freedom of expression in support of Poher and France 3, targets of the far right.

The intervention of Jean-Michel Le Boulanger, president of Etonnants voyageurs ” A ball in the head “marked the spirits.