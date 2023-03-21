The day should be Wednesday. Donald Trumpin his message on “Truth Social”, wrote that the prosecutors of New York they were ready to arrest him on Tuesday. Actually the Grand Jurywho must examine the material collected in long months of investigations by the office of District Attorney of New York Alvin Bragg and hear the last witnesses, will meet again only on Wednesday. That is the day on which the request could therefore start indictment for the former president. According to the indictment, Trump he would pay, through his lawyer at the time Michael Cohen$ 130,000 to buy the silence of Stormy Daniels, a former porn star who claims to have been in a relationship with him. The case has profound judicial, public order, as well as obvious implications political implications.

THE CASE — The grand jury heard as a witness on Monday Robert Costelloa lawyer very close to Trump. In the past, he has dealt with the defense of Steve Bannon e Rudy Giuliani. Costello volunteered, in 2016, to defend Michael Cohenthe lawyer of Trump that he would actually pass the money to Stormy Daniels (for this he was sentenced to three years in prison). When Cohen began to collaborate with the prosecutor’s office New York, Costello withdrew his availability. Now come back out, Costello, to question Cohen’s own credibility. Second Costello, Cohen was approached on the eve of the 2016 presidential election by the lawyer of Danielswho told him his client had incriminating material on Trump. “Cohen made his own decision to pay,” he said Costello, thus exonerating Trump. “If the accusation is based on the credibility of Cohen – Costello continued – it is an accusation based on something very weak”. Trump he obviously enthusiastically welcomed the testimony of Costello. “This is the most important witness heard so far by the Grand Jury – said the former president, who continues to speak of a“ witch hunt ”against him.

We must now understand what effect the testimony of Costello sul Grand Jury. Michael Cohen he remained in court for over two hours on Monday, waiting to be called for clarification by the Gran Jury. However, he was not summoned, a sign therefore that the magistrates of the Grand Jury they needed no further explanation. The version of Cohen always remains the same. It was Trump to ask him to pay, out of his own pocket, the 130,000 dollars a Stormy Daniels. Cohen was then reimbursed by the former president. That money was then classified by the Trump Organization as “legal fees”: an obvious falsification of the company’s books Trumpwho could therefore be indicted for a misdemeanor, a misdemeanor, an infraction. The Attorney’s Office New York however, it could aim higher, and incriminate Trump per felony, a more serious crime. Buying the silence of Daniels, Trump would have violated the electoral law of the United States: he would in fact have hidden the origin of the money offered to the Daniels and tried to get a undue advantage with money stolen from the control of Federal Electoral Commission.

On this, in the last few days, the debate Between jurists. In fact, it will not be easy for the office of the attorneysupport the charge of infringement of electoral law. A similar case was opened in 2011 against the then Democratic presidential candidate, John Edwards, without however being able to arrive at a conviction. The lawyers of Trump they could, in the case of an allegation of violation of electoral law, argue that Trump did not try to hide his relationship with Daniels to gain undue political advantage, but to avoid the personal embarrassment that a disclosure of this might entail. Alvin Bragg however, it seems oriented towards formalizing precisely the most serious accusation. What could lead to arrest for Trump.

THE ARREST (ALLEGATED) – Precisely on the possibility of Trump’s arrest, various hypotheses and scenarios have been unleashed in recent days. After all, the fact is sensational. Never in US history has a president or former president suffered the humiliation of a arrest. That should work like this. Got the green light of Grand Jurythe Attorney’s Office of Manhattan could formalize its charges against Trump. At that point it would open the litigation with the lawyers of Trumpto obtain the confession. In case of refusal, the request for arrest would start. At that point Trump will be picked up. It will be read to him the “Miranda” formula: “You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can be used against you.” He took them Fingerprints, will be photographed. By order of the attorney of Manhattangiven his status as a former president, he should be spared the humiliation of handcuffs. It is however certain that, after hearing the objections against him, Trump will be released without bail. The accusations against him do not refer to episodes of violence and the person arrested does not pose problems of social danger.

What most worries the judicial authorities of New York however, this is what could happen on the streets. The area around the Manahttan Criminal Courthousedove Trump will be conducted in the event of arrest, appears completely cordoned off. Dozens of armored police vehicles patrol the area. In recent days there have been several meetings between officials of the New York Police Department and those in charge of the judicial police who preside over the court every day. After his call for rebellion, another January 6 is feared. This time, to be stormed by supporters of Trumpwould not be the Congress but a court of justice. Particular attention is paid to the safety of the prosecutor who led the investigation, in fact Alvin Bragg. On Saturday, in an email to his collaborators, Bragg wrote: “We will not tolerate any attempt to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law a New York”. However, it is certain that security around Bragg will also be enhanced.

In all this, however, there is a curious detail. Self Trump should be taken into the custody of the police authorities of New Yorkwill still be followed by the agents of the Secret Service, who are responsible for the security of presidents and former presidents. The arrested person will therefore have the right to have his own personal police, as opposed to the police who will execute the arrest warrant. Just the question of the loyalty of agents is causing a certain worry. Trump has long-standing and well-established ties to the police of New York. In the 2020 presidential elections, the most important police union, the Fraternal Order of Police, Trump himself argued. One of the former president’s most trusted associates, Keith Schiller, was a New York Police Detective. AND Bernard B. Kerikformer city police chief and related to Trump from the years in which he was one of the real estate agent most active of the New York scene, wrote on Twitter: “At some point, the police authorities will have to get up and go, if they are involved in an unlawful persecution.” The possibility therefore that at least some of the agents do not like the arrest of Trumpand does not respond to orders, is evaluated with concern by the magistrates.

POLITICS AND JUSTICE. THE SPLIT BETWEEN THE REPUBLICANS – The indictment, or arrest, of Trump they obviously send in fibrillation also the republican party. The GOP establishment knows two things very well. On one side, Trump is a controversial politician, which fuels the divisions and manages with great difficulty to build consensus, therefore to win; the midterm elections they showed how the candidates he sponsored had a hard time getting elected. On the other side, Trump remains at the center of republican politics. The base conservative he loves him and he is, for the moment, the most probable Republican candidate in the next presidential elections. What could happen, if Trump arrived there burdened by such heavy judicial problems? Above all: how will the party take sides, in the face of the tycoon’s many legal problems? Indeed, it is clear to everyone that the call to insurrection launched by the former president with his message on Saturday is also a way to radicalise the confrontation, force the party to defend it (on penalty of the indignation of conservative activists) and arrive at the presidential elections as sole candidate of the Republicans. So far the party has reacted in a contradictory way. There are those who have taken up, without hesitation, the defense of Trump. Among them, the Senator JD Vance of Ohio, according to which the investigation is the result of a “politically motivated persecution”. Elise Stefanikdeputy of the State of New York and probable deputy of Trump in 2024, he speaks of a judicial proceeding that threatens to transform America “into a Third World country”. Unusually moderate the leader of the House, Kevin McCarthy, who condemns the investigation but asks his people not to take to the streets to protest. However, it is obvious that the most awaited position was that of Ron DeSantisthe real rival of Trump for the nomination. After hours of silence, DeSantis he finally intervened. He spoke of a circus “set up by some solicitors paid by Soros” (George Soros is often evoked by republicans as the real puppeteer of progressive politics: an accusation that often takes on anti-Semitic contours). DeSantis however, he also said that he “doesn’t want to be involved in this story”. As governor of the State from the Floridadove Trump resides, may have to intervene to bring him to justice. An ambiguous stance, that of DeSantis, who on the one hand disavows the investigation, but on the other hand shows little interest in the eventual sensational arrest. DeSantis probably would have preferred not to say anything. Nothing to concede to his opponent. In the end, pressured by the party, cornered by the campaign itself Trumpwhich in a press release states “we will remember those who remained silent”, DeSantis spoke. Its partial capitulation shows once again that nothing and no one, in the match republicancan disregard Trump. Is that Donald Trump remains the true, uncontested dominus of the Grand Old Party.