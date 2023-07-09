“From Rai refunds to residents and panels to save the program”

It is a hot, tense moment in via Asiago, in the Prati district, a semi-central and usually quiet area of ​​the capital which, however, for some time now, has engaged in a battle against one of the broadcasts that has become Rai’s workhorse, the show Viva Rai 2 ! led by Fiorello, to whom however residents protest an “unbearable chaos”. Now, after the controversies and partial about-faces that left the transmission in the balance, here is Rai’s new move to save the programme: anti-noise panels and above all compensation for residents who, in the event of confirmation of the transmission, would at that point be “obligated” to live with the side effects of the show.

The protests of the residents and the “liberation” of 9 June

At the end of the season, on June 9, the residents of via Asiago – who had already hung the banner “Liberate via Asiago” – shouted for liberation, even posting photos of that day. Mrs. Anna wrote on the social groups of the neighborhood: «Congratulations ViVa Rai 2 for the noise, dirt, carelessness and indifference you have shown towards the inhabitants of via Asiago and neighboring streets for months. In no civilized city in the world does what is permitted in Rome happen!».

Under another resident, Raffaella: «No, you don’t disturb us at all: noise, discomfort and dirt left by the mass of careless and rude people who flock to the show: via Asiago and via Montello completely blocked, in the name of a show that according to Fiorello makes no sense except here, and today for the last episode, thousands of confetti have invaded the streets, gates and terraces. And who cleans? Lama…”.

And finally Carmen: «The law is not the same for everyone! If you vacuum or drill before 8 in the morning, the police arrive, but if the noise, in residential areas, is made by Rai, our state-owned company, the police are there to block traffic. The show must go on, whatever it takes!».

The Town Hall and CEO Rai Sergio: “We need balance”

In fact, then, even the president of the 1st Town Hall, Lorenza Bonaccorsi (Pd), proved to be understanding: «I believe that Fiorello should be guaranteed the possibility of continuing with his show, finding, however, a method that takes into account the impact of the transmission on the residents of the nearby streets, starting from via Asiago ». And also the CEO Rai Sergio to the microphones of the Corriere he had said: «There is the theme of via Asiago 10, of a historic building where people live. My staff and I are discussing to find a solution, a synthesis that will allow the transmission to resume in November. The company strongly wants it but I’m not able to say if it will happen».

The latest proposal from Viale Mazzini: «Refunds and panels»

And now comes Rai’s proposal to condominiums: “Now they’re calling us – say the residents – offering us panels against noise and compensation for the noise that will still occur during the shows, but most of us are ready to give up despite to find some peace again…”.

Rai denies refunds and defends the show: “Italian enthusiasts”

Then, after the stories of the condominiums, the official note also arrived from viale Mazzini: «This morning we read very imaginative reconstructions regarding the Viva Rai2 controversy! – residents of Via Asiago – they write from Rai -. We never thought of meeting the residents of via Asiago individually, just as we never provided for any type of compensation. We do not lend ourselves to these exploitations.

«Roads always returned in perfect condition»

The company also returns to the theme of decoration. “As for the degradation – continues the note – we had already explained in recent days that in that street, in addition to the residents, employees, managers, technicians, DJs, singers, artists, personalities from the world of culture, politics, who for work who only to participate in the broadcasts of Rai Radio channels. And precisely that part of the street concerned, “indicted”, has always been returned to the citizens, after each broadcast, in perfect condition. It is also regrettable to note that the popularity of the programme, authorized by the competent authorities to take place live in that strip of street, and the success of Fiorello’s idea are used to fuel controversy to the detriment of a radio and television production which has seen millions of Italians become passionate , have fun, starting over 100 days with a smile and good humour».

