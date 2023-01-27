Home World From Salvini to Grillo: the front that doesn’t want Zelensky in Sanremo
World

From Salvini to Grillo: the front that doesn’t want Zelensky in Sanremo

by admin
From Salvini to Grillo: the front that doesn’t want Zelensky in Sanremo

MILANO – It is a strange and transversal front and inside there is a bit of everything, old and new anti-system impulses which for once find themselves in agreement in sharing the protest. Against what, against whom? The participation of Volodymyr Zelensky at the San Remo Festival. The speech by the Ukrainian president on the most nationally popular of stages is not appreciated by: Matteo

See also  The cumulative number of new cases in the United States in 7 days exceeds 5.5 million. The White House accelerates the supply of testing – yqqlm

You may also like

Fauda, ​​when a TV series helps to understand...

U.S. urges Israel, Palestine to de-escalate

The new chapter of rearmament: after the tanks,...

Usa, girl asks police for DNA test on...

Israel, intercepted and shot down 2 rockets fired...

Blitz in Somalia: one of the Isis leaders...

United States, an ISIS leader killed in a...

What is Samp-T, the anti-missile system that Italy...

Lebanon is collapsing. Clashes to stop the investigation...

Europe will always be on the side of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy