MILANO – It is a strange and transversal front and inside there is a bit of everything, old and new anti-system impulses which for once find themselves in agreement in sharing the protest. Against what, against whom? The participation of Volodymyr Zelensky at the San Remo Festival. The speech by the Ukrainian president on the most nationally popular of stages is not appreciated by: Matteo
See also The cumulative number of new cases in the United States in 7 days exceeds 5.5 million. The White House accelerates the supply of testing – yqqlm