From slave to free man

“The Incredible Story of Olaudah Equiano”. It is the title of the gripping autobiography of a sailor of Nigerian origin, who, freed from slavery, becomes a champion of black rights and a fervent Christian, who lived in the eighteenth century. Now it is reproposed in Italian

When we think of navigators, travelers and sailors, from Christopher Columbus onwards history books have always told us the stories of Europeans. Spaniards, Portuguese, Dutch, then French and English pushed everywhere, trying to conquer every corner of the globe to their advantage. Africans found themselves reluctantly becoming travelers, caught up in the Atlantic slave trade and forcibly brought to the Americas on slave ships. Life on the plantations was hard and aimed at survival. Knowing how to read and write was a rare luxury, so few had the opportunity to tell their story in writing.

An extraordinary case is that of a young man originally from today’s Nigeria: Olaudah Equiano (1745-1797), who became known by the name given to him by the British, Gustavus Vassa. From a slave in the service of his masters to a free man, he spent much of his life aboard ships as a sailor. But he was also a hairdresser, steward, small trader on his own and a goods deliverer. He was probably one of the very few Africans to participate in a naval expedition in 1773 to the North Pole, in search of a north-east passage to reach India. However, Equiano has gone down in history thanks to his ability as a writer. His autobiography, titled “The incredible story of Olaudah Equiano, or Gustavus Vassa, known as the African” it was published for the first time in England in 1789. It was a best seller: so much so that it was also translated into Dutch and also proposed in the United States.

For those wishing to read it in Italian, the Occam publishing house is now offering a new edition, with an afterword by Giuliana Schiavi. It’s an amazing book. Olaudah Equiano certainly had an adventurous, difficult, exciting existence. But knowing how to tell it to captivate readers requires talent. And Olaudah has it, so much so that his book can be included in the category of those eighteenth-century texts that still enchant, such as “Robinson Crusoe” by Daniel Defoe. Warning, though: this is an autobiography, a true story, not a novel. Equiano tells us about his existence and his commitment against slavery, and is one of the first autobiographies of a black slave who became free.

Born in the Nigerian hinterland, in the Essaka valley, he lived with his family until the age of eleven, until one day he and his sister were kidnapped and sold as slaves to other Africans. Slavery was not a European invention: in Africa it had existed for a long time and saw prisoners of war or forcibly captured people like Olaudah as victims. When the child ends up in the hands of the slave traders, the experience of crossing the ocean to Bardabos is a trauma. Chains, lashes, nauseating environments make the ship a nightmare. The next passage is in Virginia, where it is bought by an Englishman and sails to Great Britain. Perhaps due to his young age, the boy is taken with sympathy and treated with kindness. But his fate is now linked to masters who work on ships for a living or are involved in international trade, and thus sea voyages begin for him. Between one expedition and another he is also baptized in London: it is an important moment for Olaudah, who will be a fervent Christian throughout his life and will spend his time wondering how Christians like him could enslave their fellow men. Meanwhile, he grows up and becomes a smart and curious teenager: he wants to learn to read and write, and learn the art of navigation. At the same time, he dreams of scraping together some cash to redeem himself and become a free man. He succeeds at the age of 21 thanks to his last master, a Quaker from Philadelphia who had allowed him to carry out some trade on his own to earn.

Here a very interesting part of the narrative opens up: can a black man who became free, complete with documents attesting to it, lead a free man’s life in the eighteenth century, like any European? In theory yes, but in many places in the West Indies where he ends up being, free blacks are subjected to harassment and abuse. They have no guarantee that they will not be robbed during trade because the law does not protect them from white bullying and many end up being kidnapped and returned to being slaves. A real hell, from which Olaudah manages to escape every time by luck, for his knowledge – he has a kind personality and is well liked by many – and for God’s help.

His faith, lived with great coherence, leads him to be disgusted by the trivial environment of ships, by the blasphemies of sailors and their commanders, but he is unable to stay ashore for long. In a petition that he wrote to the queen in 1788, as a free black Englishman, he asked for the sovereign’s intercession to put an end to slavery and the inhumane and unfair treatment of blacks in the West Indies, a phenomenon he had known firsthand. As an abolitionist, Olaudah Equiano is extremely pragmatic: according to him, the abolition of trafficking would transform Africa into a large market for British goods. The African population would increase and the demand for British goods and manufactures would also grow. In short, if the British do not want to act against slavery out of Christian mercy and a sense of humanity, they should do so out of economic interest.

Equiano doesn’t have time to see his dream come true. The abolition of trafficking in Great Britain took place in 1807, ten years after the death of the black English writer. It is the beginning of a process which will lead, little by little, to the disappearance of this shameful phenomenon, at least at the regulatory level. Unfortunately not the exploitation of one human being by another, which makes Olaudah Equiano’s book extremely topical, even two hundred years after its publication.