From Tahoua to New York, Sage Soldat on a mission “my voice carries other voices” – PLAN B

On July 13, the Nigerien artist Sage Soldat intervened in New York within the framework of the High-level political Forum placed under the aegis of the Economic and Social Council of the UN (ECOSOC). An exceptional forum for this young African committed to causes linked to social and climatic injustice, on stage as a singer, or within NGOs which offer him a job under contract.

His presence in the USA for a month follows his recruitment within the Global Forum. This international structure, based precisely in the city of light which shelters the Statue of Liberty, campaigns and accompanies the actors in the field. It monitors the concrete implementation of the 17 sustainable development goals, on which the States have committed to progress by 2030.

Ibrahim Yacouba alias Sage Soldat today in the streets of New York, total change of scenery. Credit

Sage Soldat, a voice among those of other better publicized (white) militants

The United Nations summit in which Sage Soldat participates coincides with a historic vote in the European Parliament on July 12, with this stated ambition: to stop the collapse of life. No nature no future!

Activist holding a sign with the message ‘Wake up humans, you too are in danger’ during a demonstration against climate change and the destruction of nature – Credit Wikimedia Commons

This requirement of common sense engages our responsibility in matters of respectful management of the common good. Now recognized as a priority with regard to other concerns which seem to prevail over the preservation of resources and the quality of our environments, the so-called nature restoration law owes a great deal to young people, even very young people, who have committed themselves all over the world to the marches for the Climate and other civic actions.

MEP Pierre Larrouturou, fervent defender for several decades of action for the Climate and slayer of the culpable inaction of the States, published on the networks a video which allows us to feel how much this democratic victory against adversity – starting with the power of lobbies and the race for profits – is no small matter for elected officials who are often criticized because they would be too far from the concrete problems that affect our daily lives.

From words to action, urgency calls for new postures

The video published on the site of the UN summit which is held until July 19 returns to the unprecedented issues to which the populations must adapt, willingly or by force. The health crisis has made it possible to question our “essentials”, not the models.

Yacouba Ibrahim Oumarou, known in the music world as Sage Soldat, is from Tahoua. He graduated from the University of Niamey, where he studied Arts and Culture, after having also studied Law. I don’t think I’m wrong if I write here that he never thought that his first “rap” scene in his village, on which he conquered his teenage shyness, would lead him one day to take the microphone in front of an assembly as prestigious and multicultural as the one invited by the UN from July 10 to 19, 2023.

Sage Soldat has several albums to his credit. One of them is called Destin Live in reference to the article I published in Music in Africa to support its international visibility. This brings us back to 2018, a few months after my only stay in Niger following the invitation of the Sahel Hip Hop and World Music Festival.

I met Ibrahim when I got off the plane in Paris at the beginning of May. The feeling passed immediately, without my being able to really explain why. This meeting strangely coincided with the news that very morning of the brutal loss of a dear friend, singer and musician, Khalifa Balla. Khalifa was part of Génération Taragalte, a blues group from the Sahara that I had great pleasure in meeting for several years in M’hamid el Ghizlane and on the roads of European festivals.

After our meeting in Paris in May 2018, I discovered the amazing atmosphere of a very beautiful festival, where I was able to program Sage Soldat. As the world is very small, it was thanks to a young Breton fan of Génération Taragalte that I had won this opportunity – Credit L’Arbre qui marche

In his speech for the Global Forum, Sage Soldat spoke to discuss the fate of marginalized populations and suggest courses of action. In the whole worldhe recalls, it is the poorest and most vulnerable communities who disproportionately suffer the effects of climate change, due to their lack of resources to cope with and adapt to it. Climate injustice is intertwined with the systemic discrimination that governs unequal socio-economic positions within a society.

It must be said that if Niger occupies an 8th place in a list, it is among the 15 poorest countries in the world, while its basement is full of wealth as in many African countries. In 2023, this country for which democracy remains a recent and fragile conquest will display a gross domestic product per capita of $573.

In 2014, 45.4% of Nigeriens lived below the poverty line, according to the World Bank. Even if the GDP is an unsatisfactory indicator to account for the “wealth produced” in a comparative approach, it is enough to take a little interest in the Sahel to know what realities and what injustices this figure conceals.

Ending racism and “former slaves”?

Among the rich, there are always the richest, with a bonus for the winner. Money does not make happiness supposedly, it is enough to look at where the world is going to be convinced of it. And yet. The richer you are, the more you take the risk of becoming even richer, and without doing anything for it!

In poor populations there is also a logic of differentiation and domination. But it is accompanied by negative discrimination, most often with the discarding from society of the least considered individuals for reasons of status or descent. Certain trades are reserved for them, it is impossible for them to marry a man or a woman of a condition different from theirs. These marginalized “castes” are ideal targets for forms of racism that also exist in Africa, from East to West, from North to South.

This is the case for groups known by many names such as Haratin, Limalmine, Jongo and many other variations, the term “former slaves” is also frequentexplains Sage Soldat in his speech before specifying how culture is his lever of action.

We must harness the energy of music and art to reach some of the most marginalized communities. Investment cannot stop at basic services, we must also finance and use this power to change the world through the universal reach of a single song. I strongly believe in the power of music, the texts and messages it carries. Wise Soldier, July 13, 2023, UN headquarters, for Global Forum, New York

Best Reggae Artist

Sage Soldat was recently awarded best reggae artist in Niger. It is aimed at young people whom he knows the disarray of being confronted with the absence of real opportunities to get out of their condition, to project themselves towards a better future. He breathes into his concerts an almost visceral hope because there is no escape, except the ability to laugh at his own misfortunes.

Sage Soldat knows what he is talking about, he who could not be present for example in Abidjan in June 2019 on the stage of the Festival Afropolitain Nomade, where he was scheduled. He did not find the necessary funds in time to go to Côte d’Ivoire. With the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, he did not have the opportunity to share such great international visibility, even if he was able to give a concert in the colors of this festival at his home in Niamey, at the French Cultural Institute. .

This award recognizes the commitment, talent and long-term work carried out over time by Sage Soldat au Niger

My songs also encourage people not to fall into the trap of extremism and to avoid the enemies of peace, which is crucial for the future of the Sahel. Sage Soldier

Perseverance has its virtues. Sage Soldat was able to perform in concert on July 15 in New York, a few minutes from the UN headquarters. He will remember it for a long time!

Inclusion to think “with” and not “for”

Ibrahim Yacouba is part of this connected generation that has aspirations for an entire continent and the entire planet. This is why, when he calls for international solidarity to close his speech, it is not in reference to the decades that have placed Africa in a second or even third position on the geopolitical chessboard.

It is to signify the interdependence which weakens as a whole the balances negotiated until now between the powerful of this world, whose very survival depends on our capacity to collectively produce changes in practices and solutions to reduce the impacts of past mistakes. Not tomorrow or in twenty years.

NOW !

We need to foster the participation and engagement of young people and local communities by involving them in decision-making. Young people and communities are best placed to understand their own needs and actively contribute to creating durable solutions. We must listen to them, support them and empower them to become true partners in our common quest for sustainable cities and communities. Sage Soldier

