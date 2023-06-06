From television to entrepreneurship: the audacity of the Congolese Prodiges Saint-Auffret ~ Gilles LAWSON

Embark with us on a captivating adventure alongside Madame Prodiges Saint-Auffret, a daring entrepreneur, driven by a burning passion and an unwavering desire to support female excellence in Africa. Come discover how, after a decisive encounter with a legend, she dared to chart her own path, generating a shock wave that created hope and opportunity.

Interview by Gilles LAWSON

You are from Congo-Brazzaville and your career began as a television host. Could you describe how this experience shaped your vision and your approach to the media world, and how it contributed to your professional rise?

Prodigies Saint-Auffret : I arrived on television by pure “chance”, although chance does not exist. I was 17 and curious. Two years earlier I had my BAC and my parents were waiting until I was 18 to send me to study abroad. So answering that casting call I came across seemed like a great opportunity to keep myself busy instead of staying home. I didn’t know that this was a path that would lead to a multitude of incredible opportunities! I loved animation on television, it helped me to come out of my shell and break my shyness.

Alain Shungu, representative of EuroNews and TV5Monde, spotted you and offered you the opportunity to present the Journal for various television channels. Could you share with us how this meeting took place and how it influenced your later career?

Prodigies Saint-Auffret : Alain Shugu had been requested by the management of the channel for which I was working at the time. He had to choose and form a team to launch the Journal, because the channel was starting. He had the eye, he was a veteran in the business. He liked my diction although he thought I was “unruly” (laughs). He began by asking me to write papers for the newspaper, then to go into the field for the reports (which I liked less), then the co-presentation of the newspaper, and finally the presentation of the newspaper (first the one at noon, and later at 7 p.m.). My parents were very proud of me, I was 18 years old, I became the youngest presenter of the television news in Congo; Besides, I’m still the only one to have done so to this day.

In 2015, you decided to settle in Senegal and create LOBA, a production company, paper magazines and an advertising agency. What were your motivations behind this decision and how did you manage to build this successful business?

Prodigies Saint-Auffret : I decided to settle in Senegal after meeting with Youssou N’dour whom I had to interview in Congo for the television channel where I was. He had just launched the TFMand I told myself that I was going to work there in Dakar, but once there I preferred to start my own business. I already loved my freedom and Senegal offered me several options. But things didn’t happen right away. I arrived in 2011, and it was not until 2016 that my company LOBA was born. I knew about five (5) years of trouble and doubt all the same.

In 2019, you took over the management of Canal 2, a television channel on TNT. How did you approach this new challenge and what were your ambitions for this channel?

Prodigies Saint-Auffret : Might as well say it directly: I was naive (laughs). I had the dream of having my own television channel because I wanted to offer innovative programs! Without really realizing the weight of responsibilities that came with such a project. A friend had a friend who wanted to sell his television channel because it was not working as he wanted. You know, television in Congo is not really the easiest business. So he offered me to give it a try, take over the management of the channel and see if in the end I wanted to keep it.

The programs financed out of my own pocket, the management that had to be coordinated when I was hardly ever in the country,… so many reasons which made me realize very quickly that I was not ready. Nevertheless, I lasted about a year, before the chain was sold. Today with my audiovisual production company LOMÂA, I reviewed my plan to have a channel; I do television differently and that suits me.

Since 2021, you have been managing “Mwassi Boss”, a magazine dedicated to women around the world in Dubai. Could you tell us about your vision for this magazine and how it helps promote the empowerment and development of women?

Prodigies Saint-Auffret : Since October 2021, I started installing Mwassi Boss Magazine in Dubai but I am always in Africa, which does not facilitate progress on the other side. In two years, I have known green and unripe ones. I announced six numbers, but one of the six was cancelled. I experienced the bad review and the call for a boycott. But the magazine is still there, more beautiful and stronger than ever.

My vision is to promote female excellence. Egyptian Boss is a praise to women bosses as I call them. “Bosses” to mean that they do exactly what men do, while remaining women. That’s our super power.

You are the President of ECAAF, a foundation that promotes several programs for the empowerment and development of girls and women. What concrete actions are you undertaking within this foundation and what are your long-term objectives?

Prodigies Saint-Auffret : For two years, I have been leading the high-level advocacy for women’s rights called ECAAF (Together It’s Also With Women). In this advocacy I have inserted different programs for girls and women launched years ago, such as Net Champions (CDN), tell me big sister (DMGS), the Little Girl From Ouenzé (PeFiDo), …

With advocacy, ECAAF campaigns for women’s rights, the right to equality between men and women in all areas of life. In our Agenda for the next five (5) years we have selected Health, Education, Digital, and Entrepreneurship. Our actions therefore mainly revolve around these issues for women.

A few years ago, you were invited and received by Mrs. Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, First Lady of the Republic of Congo. Could you share with us this meeting and the impact it had on your commitment to women’s rights?

Prodigies Saint-Auffret : It was during the presidential campaigns. I had been invited to give a circumstantial speech to the hundreds of women in the city of Pointe-Noire where she was passing through for the campaign. A few weeks earlier I had already had the opportunity to directly and publicly ask the President Denis Sassou Nguesso on the place of women in his social project. Question to which he had answered favorably then that additions had been noticed. From there, I think the word influence takes on its full meaning. My video had been taken and shared by many Congolese media around the world.

To come back to the First of the Congo, Antoinette Sassou Nguessoshe is a mother, she has a heart and despite the weight of the years she remains active.

As the author of three bestselling books, the last of which was released in early February 2022, could you give us an overview of the content of this book and share with us your writing process?

Prodigies Saint-Auffret : My first book Egyptian Boss bears the name of my magazine today. It traces my journey and talks about having ambition to become a female boss. The second tell me big sister (which in the meantime has become an intergenerational dialogue talk show) was written in 2020 during the time of Covid in the United States, when the whole world was sinking and the future was uncertain. The third Rabbi is not my name will finally be released at the end of 2023. It has been delayed for various reasons related to my professional schedule. This book addresses several facts of society such as life in the air of social networks. I assure you that it will make a lot of noise (laughs).

As a recognized speaker, you have been invited all over the world to share your expertise on entrepreneurship, digital and education. What are the main ideas you want to convey in your talks and what impact do you hope to have on your audience?

Prodigies Saint-Auffret : The main idea that I want to convey to young people during my conferences is that dreams are free, heaven is within everyone’s reach, if you are ready to give yourself the means without ever giving up. I hope to impact the lives of people who dare not dream. I hope to inspire the “no names” who think that without someone’s help they cannot succeed.

With digital I discuss new ways to boost a business or a career. I encourage my audience to educate themselves and never stop learning. Basically my message is “There is no magic. Everyone can become someone. You will fail a lot but never ever ever EVER give up !”

You are appreciated for your many hats: journalist, writer, producer, entrepreneur, speaker and social activist. How do you manage to manage all these responsibilities and what challenges do you face juggling these different roles?

Prodigies Saint-Auffret : I don’t know if I’m still a journalist today, and yes I write books but from there to call myself a writer, I don’t know. I produce programs, I give conferences, of course, but in everyday life I am quite simply an entrepreneur. It’s the only cap that sums up what I do. I have been managing my LOBA business for seven (7) years, and it is not easy every day. Several times I came close to bankruptcy but thank God I always get up more determined than before.

Apart from LOBA, I put all my energy into ECAAF, my social commitment. This is, in my opinion, the reason for my existence on earth. The fight I lead gives meaning to my life. I was born for this, and I hope, in the years to come, to be able to be proud of all that I have accomplished through this.