“Ukraine is not just a neighboring country for us. It is an inalienable part of our history, culture and spiritual space. Since time immemorial, people living in the southwest of what has historically been Russian land have called themselves Russian. […] The disintegration of our united country was brought about by historical and strategic mistakes by the Bolshevik and Soviet leaders […] the collapse of historic Russia known as the USSR is on their conscience.”

These are the words of Vladimir Putin pronounced on February 22 after the recognition of the Ukrainian secessionist republics Donbass and Lugamsk. As Ugo Tramballi writes in Sole 24 Ore, “the motivations of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin , are now the biggest unanswered question of this geopolitical event. A prominent line of thinking is that Putin is trying to reclaim the lost territory after the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), and the Russian leader’s own words seem to support this claim ”.

Here are some maps to remind us what the USSR was? Visual Capitalist offers some maps on how the USSR was structured, which modern countries were part of this sprawling country and how its history relates to Russia’s current pushes for territorial expansion. We have chosen two.

In December 1922, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was officially formed as a union of the RSFSR, Ukraine, Belarus and the Transcaucasian Federation (Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan). Lat the end of the USSR it happens 68 years later. In March 1990 Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia proclaimed their independence. A year later with the failure of the coup against the reforms, the Baltic Republics proclaimed separation from the USSR, being recognized by the Russian Republic (August 24, 1991), then by numerous Western countries and finally by the USSR itself. All the Union Republics that had not yet done so then proclaimed their independence and on 8 December 1991 the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus decreed the dissolution of the USSR. On December 21, 1991, 11 Soviet republics in the Alma-Ata meeting announced the creation of the Commonwealth of Independent States.