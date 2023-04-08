Recruitments in the Public Administration are underway to meet the commitments of the Pnrr. The decree law approved by the Council of Ministers refers to over 3,000 recruitments to relaunch the public sector. About two-thirds of the jobs (1,968 positions) will be in the defense and harbor offices: 371 in the carabinieri; 289 in the financial police; 302 in the police, 616 in the fire brigade and 390 in the harbor masters and coast guard. These are new entries who will benefit from salaries linked to the category collective bargaining agreements. To find out how much new hires will earn, you need to look at the gross salaries. After the renewal of the contract for the three-year period 2019-2021, for example, a young carabiniere earns about 1,300 euros net while a firefighter or rather a student firefighter earns 19,616.05 euros gross per year, i.e. about 1350 euros net per month.