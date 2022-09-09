LONDON – You recognize them by the black tie, under the tight Italian jacket of those who work in the City, or, in the subway, by the bouquet of small flowers in their hands, it doesn’t matter if they are wearing Islamic hijab, tattered t-shirt, nurse’s smock. They are the faithful subjects of Queen Elizabeth II, rich and poor, with Birkenstock sandals or Churchs on their feet, lined up at Buckingham Palace since dawn yesterday, to pay homage to the sovereign of the two centuries.