From the “day of wrath” in Iraq to the recall of the ambassador to Morocco: the Islamic world against the burning of the Koran in Sweden

Il Morocco which calls to Rabat its ambassador a StockholmShiites in Iraq calling for a “day of wrath” e l’Iran which condemns what happened in front of the mosque of Civic Square. There are many reactions from the Islamic world to what happened on 28 June Sweden, dove Salwan Momikaa 37-year-old Swedish citizen of Syrian origin, was given the go-ahead by the police to burn a copy of the Koran. A demonstration which was attended by about 200 people and to which some faithful reacted by throwing stones. Already yesterday Fahrettin Altunthe director of communications of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoganhad condemned the act, specifying that “anyone who allows this criminal act is also an accomplice” and specified that what happened is nothing more than a new heavy obstacle to the entry of the Nordic country into theAtlantic alliance. “Those who seek to become our allies in the Nato they cannot tolerate or allow behaviors destructive by terrorists Islamophobia e xenophobes“, he has declared.

Morocco – He condemned the gesture as “offensive e irresponsible” and recalled his top diplomatic representative in Sweden. “Il government Swedishonce again authorized a demonstration during which the sacred was burned Koran in front of a mosque of Stockholm“, regrets the Moroccan Foreign Ministry. “This new offensive and irresponsible act ignores the feelings of over a billion Muslims, in this sacred period of the great pilgrimage to Mecca and of the blessed feast of Eid Al-Adha. Faced with these repeated provocations, committed under the complacent gaze of the Swedish government”, the Swedish charge d’affaires in Rabat was summoned Wednesday to the Moroccan Foreign Ministry.

Iraq – The Shiite leader Sadr in Moqta called a “rage rally” in front of the Swedish embassy a Baghdad and on Twitter he also calls for flags to be burned of homosexual pride. “If (freedom of expression) is guaranteed and approved by Iraqis and in the world, then believers, may God bless them with glory, must express their opinion regarding the burning of heavenly books, especially the Holy Quran, in front of mosques or at embassies and on Muslim holidays, and this through a manifestation of mass anger against the Swedish embassy in Iraq”, is written in the text. Another one exhortation of the Shiite leader than in the immediate period post-Saddam (2003) had led an armed resistance movement (the Mahdi Army) against the American occupation of Iraq, is to “burn the flag of the community Lgbt” since this is what “infuriates the most” the West. Al-Sadr he premised that the demonstrators should ask, among other things, to “expel the ambassador Swedish who represents his country hostile to Islam and to the sanctities and which supports immorality” and “withdraw the citizenship Iraqi to the vile Iraqi criminal who brazenly and publicly burned the Book of God”.

Egypt – Al-Azharthe most influential theological and university center of Sunni Islam “renew the call for the boycott of Swedish products and invites Islamic governments to take serious and united positions against violations” such as the one perpetrated by burning the Holy Book of Muslims. The theological center “invites all Islamic and Arab peoples and people with a keen conscience to renew the boycott of Swedish products in support of the Holy Quran, God’s Holy Book, and this after the repeated and unacceptable violations against the Sacred Koran and the continuous provocations of the masses of Muslims all over the world under the false banner of freedom of opinion and expression”, is added with implicit reference to an earlier boycott launched last January after a Danish far-right exponent burned a Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. “Al-Azhar also calls on the governments of Islamic countries e arabi to take serious and unitary positions with regard to these violations which cannot in any way be accepted”, claims the Muslim institution, among other things, “underlining that the Swedish authorities have allowed the terrorists” to “burn and tear up the Koran during the feast of Muslims; it is an explicit invitation to hostility, violence and the triggering of conflicts, which is not appropriate for any civilized country”.

Afghanistan – I Taliban in power have condemned the Swedish authorities’ “hateful act” which demonstrates “total contempt” for Islam. The authorities speech path impose a strict interpretation of the Koran and Islamic law, and acts considered blasphemous are punishable by death. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan he said he condemned the act “in the strongest possible terms”. “The authorization of such repugnant acts in front of a mosque on one of Islam’s holiest days only demonstrates the Swedish authorities’ utter contempt for this noble religion and its nearly two billion followers,” the ministry said. in a statement. “We invite all States not organizations muslim to take all appropriate measures in response to these heinous acts around the world.”

Iran – Tehran also intervened on the gesture. “Create a platform for the repetition of sacrilege against heavenly sanctities, especially during holy days for the Islamic world it is a provocative and unacceptable act“the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, Nasser Refuse, as Irna reports. “Insulting the holy scriptures is a manifestation of violence e hatred and it is contrary to the fundamental values ​​of human rights,” he added.

Saudi Arabia – In emphasizing that such acts “instigate hatred”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Riyadh expressed “the firm condemnation and denunciation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the act of an extremist who burned a copy of the Holy Quran in the central mosque in Stockholm, Sweden after the blessed prayer of Eid al-Adha”.”These repeated acts of hate are unacceptable despite any justification, clearly incite hatred, to exclusion and al racism and directly contradict international efforts to propagate the values ​​of tolerance, modernity and the fight against radicalisation, as well as hindering the necessary mutual respect in relations between peoples and countries”, the text simply adds. The kingdomwhich houses the two holy cities of Mecca e Medina, has just welcomed more than 1.8 million faithful for the great annual pilgrimage: l’hajj ended just yesterday with theEid al-Adhathe Muslim festival of sacrifice celebrated throughout the Islamic world.

Also Putinduring his visit to the Juma mosque in Derbent, Dagestan, declared that desecrating the Koran “in our country it is a crime under the law Constitution and article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. It is a crime of disrespect and incitement to interregional and interfaith discord.”

Previous – It’s not the first time that the Sweden confronts the fires of Koran. Already last January a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, sparking the wrath of the Muslim world. In April of last year, there were three nights of clashes across the Village during a series of demonstrations and against marches following the anti-Islam actions promoted by a far-right group, which had burned a copy of the sacred text of Islam. The fuse was rekindled in January by a Swedish right-wing politician, Rasmus Paludan, who had burned the book. The right-wing Dutch politician also emulates him Edwin Wagenveld, with a stake in The Hague. In recent months, the Swedish police had denied similar requests, citing fears of a terrorist attack. But one of these had been challenged before the administrative court of Stockholmup to the Court of Appeal which had recognized the admissibility of this type of demonstrationsuntil today’s stake in front of the mosque.

