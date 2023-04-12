What if they died Vladimir Putin e Volodymyr Zelensky? What if the Russian military leadership changes or if Kiev hit the Kremlin, how would the strategies and the war in Ukraine change? To hypothesize possible scenarios is a secret intelligence document Usaobtained from New York Times. The analysis of Defense Intelligence Agency – entitled “One year” and dated February 24, a sign that it is an analysis elaborated one year after the start of the war – outlines four “jolly” scenarios, outside the box, and how they could influence the progress of the conflict in progress. What if scenarios include the deaths of the Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin e Volodymyr Zelenskythe change of leadership within the Russian armed forces and a Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin. The document, says the New York Times, says the war is likely to drag on. One of the four scenarios reveals what could happen if Ukraine hits Kremlin.

Case in which a wide range of potential implications are identified: the event could in fact lead to an escalation, with Putin which responds to public outcry by launching a full-scale military mobilization and considering the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Or, people’s fears might cause him to negotiate a settlement guerra. “Administration Biden – argues the Now – was especially worried for a possible attack a Mosca by Ukraine because it could cause a dramatic escalation by the Russia. The dangers of such an attack by theUkraine are one of the reasons why the United States have been reluctant to supply long-range missiles to Kiev“. Instead, as regards the replacement of the heads of the armed forces, this is a scenario that could occur in the event that the shortage of ammunition becomes unsolvable or if the oligarchs criticize the decisions Putin. In case of a possible death of Zelensky, Western support for Kiev could decrease, but things could be different in the case of a “high-profile” successor. On the death of Putininstead, the New York Times does not provide further details. While some analyzes of intelligence agencies they provide assessments of the most probable outcome of a given event, wildcard scenarios do not. In fact, the document describes various possible scenarios without evaluating what could be more probable.