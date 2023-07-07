from the end of August up to 2.99 euros more per month. What to do

TIM announces a new round of remodulations after the changes to mobile line contracts that came into force at the end of June. Some rechargeable mobile offers will undergo a variable increase from 1.99 to 2.99 euros per month starting from the first charge following the August 28, 2023. The former monopolist yesterday began sending informative SMS messages to interested customers.

The remodeling envisages the simultaneous increase in the GIGA available o 5G enablement:

50 GB more per month: just send a free SMS to 40916 with the text 50GIGA ON

OR

5G on TEAM: you must send a free SMS to 40916 with the text 5G ON

The additional 50 GB and 5G will be available as long as the customer keeps the data offer active on the line.

There is also a sort of “compensation” for those who have an offer with only minutes included: in this case TIM allows you to return unlimited the minutes by sending a free SMS to 40916 with the text MINUTES ON. The rechargeable customer can however activate only one of the three offers proposed by TIM (50 GB or 5G or unlimited minutes if you have an active offer with just the limit of minutes).

Keep the same offer: in the event that the contractual variation is not accepted, the customer can opt to maintain the current offer with the same costs and contents: it is sufficient to send a free SMS to 40916 with the text NOVAR ON.

Porting your number: a second alternative is the withdrawal from the contract by carrying out the portability of the number to another telephone operator.

Deactivate the current offer while remaining in TIM: the basic rate foreseen on your mobile line is applied. Alternatively, the customer can switch to another offer by accessing the personal area.

Withdrawal: there is the possibility of withdrawing from the contract by terminating the line without penalties and deactivation costs by 30 September:

modulo online

same form but sent via PEC to [email protected] or to the address indicated in the form itself or, alternatively, delivered to a TIM store or communicated to 119

If the customer has an installment device, he must fill in this form to avoid being charged penalties. You can decide whether to continue paying the installments regularly or whether to settle everything in a single final installment.

The customer who has activated the mobile option of the landline offer TIM Connect Premium Black can withdraw without costs and penalties from the mobile line and also from the fixed line (by 30 September).

landline withdrawal:

187 customer area communication to TIM – Customer Service – Post Office Box 111 – 00054 Fiumicino (ROME) communication via PEC to [email protected] TIM shop

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

