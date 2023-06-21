From the EU, green light to the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia: stop to trade flows and the transit of “sensitive” materials

BRUSSELS. Not only a stop to trade flows, but also a stop to the transit of “sensitive” materials via Russia. The European Union launches the new, further, squeeze against the Kremlin. The ambassadors of the Member States gathered in Coperer, the set of representatives of the Twenty-seven, agree on the eleventh package of sanctions, the latest response to Russian aggression against Ukraine. Anything that can be used by Moscow’s army to strengthen security or strengthen the war machine will not be able to enter the territory of the Russian Federation, not even by simple passage.

It also imposes a ban on the sale of all those “dual” technologies (for civilian use but with potential military use) to countries “friends” of Russia that they could resell here. A narrow therefore to drones, sensors, lasers, valves, information programs, electronic material, materials for aviation, aeronautics and the aerospace sector. But the list of goods that cannot be exported to third countries potentially resellers in Russia also includes all those components that can or could be used for the design, manufacture or use of nuclear weapons.

On the list of third countries, the current Swedish presidency of the Council for now chooses the path of secrecy, as on the expansion of the black list of personalities and subjects affected by sanctions (freedom of movement and freezing of assets). He takes some time to detail the package, which the European Commission put on the table in early May.

The new package of sanctions then addresses the issue of Russian propaganda and counter-information, extending the suspension of broadcasting licenses in the European Union of Russian state-controlled media (Sputnik, RussiaToday, Rossiya radio-tv, REN tv and Ntv, owned by the state-owned Gazprom).

At the heart of the package are also the countermeasures against the practices of circumvention of the sanctions already decreed. Last year, in June 2022, the EU planned a ban on Russian oil and Russian petroleum products. A measure contained in the then sixth package of sanctions, circumvented with the practice of supplying oil tankers in the open sea with Russian goods. In this sense, a ban on access to EU ports has been decreed for all ships suspected of having tanks full of crude oil and derivatives of Russian origin.

The president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is satisfied. This new package, she comments, “will deal a further blow to Putin’s war machine with tougher export restrictions, targeting entities that support the Kremlin.” Furthermore, she assures her, “our anti-avoidance tool will prevent Russia from getting its hands on sanctioned goods”.

