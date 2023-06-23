From the first alarm to the tragedy, what happened to the Titan submarine: the video reconstruction – Corriere TV

The Titan tragedy begins on Sunday 18 June, when the experimental submarine designed by OceanGate together with NASA engineers descends into the abyss to reach the wreck of the Titanic, sunk between 14 and 15 April 1912 486 miles off the island of Newfoundland, lying at a depth of 3,810 meters on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

After a few hours, the alarm goes off. The Titan is missing. There are five people on board: 61-year-old Stockton Rush, owner of OceanGate, the company that owns the Titan; the British businessman Hamish Harding (58), billionaire adventurer who holds three Guinness World Records, considered one of the specialists of the mission; French explorer and submarine pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet (77); Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood (48) with his son Suleman (19).

“We knew full well it was going to happen. And we knew all the difficulties that there would be”, comments the oceanographer David Gallo, among other things a friend of Paul-Henri Nargeolet. The Titan is 6.7 meters long, 2.8 meters wide and 2.5 meters high. She is capable of diving up to 4,000 meters deep and can guarantee up to 96 hours of oxygen.

The searches start immediately, but they are very complicated. The area to be scanned is enormous and the depth of the abyss frightening: more than double that of the Grand Canyon. At first, an area of ​​about 19,700 square kilometers is searched, but then it gets bigger and bigger, up to twice the size of Connecticut. In the effort put in place by the US and Canadian authorities, to which the French ones are added, means of all kinds are used: ships and planes of the US and Canadian Coast Guards, an icebreaker of the Canadian Coast Guard, Poseidon P- 8 and CP-140 Aurora, military aircraft for anti-submarine warfare, ROVs (remote controlled underwater drones), sonar buoys, OceanGate private vehicles.

On Wednesday, June 21, with just over 24 hours of oxygen missing from the Titan crew, researchers feel «submarine noises»: shots arriving «every thirty minutes». The commander of the US Coast Guard, Jamie Frederick, announces that there are “limited rations” of food and water on board, but that there is still hope of finding the submarine. The French robot Victor is also used, which can reach depths of 6000 meters. Searches intensify in the area of ​​”submarine noises”, in an attempt to explore their origin. But the searches, unfortunately, give negative results. (LaPresse)

June 23, 2023

