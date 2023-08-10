from the first surveys there are no serious illnesses

The autopsy of Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino, the president of the Visibilia holding company, former group of the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, who committed suicide on Saturday evening 5 August, was performed at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Milan on Thursday morning pistol in his apartment in via Spadolini. The autopsy examination, which was attended by consultants from the prosecutor’s office investigating suicide instigation, was arranged to understand the time of death and exclude that the entrepreneur had diseases that could explain the voluntary gesture. An outcome that silences some revelations, always denied by investigators and personnel of the Mobile team, of a possible pathology that could have been the driving force behind the suicide.

From the first findings, according to what is learned from judicial sources, no evidence of serious illnesses would have emerged. The manager’s sons, Mattia and Mirko, have full faith in the work of the judiciary and have not appointed their own experts. The lawyer who assists the family members, the lawyer Fabio Re Ferré, did not participate in the autopsy, who said he had not appointed a consultant having “full confidence in the scrupulosity of the Public Prosecutor’s Office”.

The examination was arranged as part of the investigation for instigation to commit suicide against unknown persons. The purpose of the investigation is to ascertain whether someone may have “instigated” the entrepreneur, for example by threatening him. To reconstruct the picture in which the decision to take his own life took place, the investigators thought it useful to know if Ruffino suffered from a serious illness, as reported by some people. In the notes left to family members, Ruffino had referred to the fatigue of recent years. «I have accumulated tensions and sufferings that have saturated my spaces. I apologize,” he wrote in the message.