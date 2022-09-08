September 8, 2022 will remain in the history not only of the United Kingdom, but of the whole world. Queen Elizabeth is gone after over 70 years of reign and Charles is the new king. But the ‘D day’ – as the day of the death of the sovereign has been defined – only marks the beginning of the 10 long days of farewell to Elizabeth II, which will end with her funeral. The calendar is tight and has been established for some time.

As expected, the official announcement of the sovereign’s death was made by Buckingham Palace, after Prime Minister Liz Truss was formally informed. Only tomorrow, on D Day + 1, will the formal steps of the accession to the throne of the new king take place, Carlo III. The Accession Council will meet in the morning at St. James’s Palace and the new king will be proclaimed from the balcony. Carlo will hold a speech and will meet the prime minister, the government, the opposition leader, the archbishop of Canterbury and the dean of Westminster.

On D day + 2, the only of the Queen will leave Balmoral Castle and be transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, her official residence in Scotland. The next day – D day + 3 – there will be a procession from the palace to St. Giles’ cathedral, where a religious ceremony, present the royal family. Thereafter, the cathedral will remain open to the public for 24 hours to allow homage to the coffin, although the real funeral home will be in London. The new King Charles, who will have already received condolences from the Westminster Parliament, will also receive them from the Prime Minister and the Scottish Parliament.

On the evening of D Day + 4, the Queen’s coffin will be transported by train to London, where it will arrive the next day. On that day, Charles III will be in Northern Ireland for official condolences and a mass at Belfast Cathedral. Only in the following days will Carlo also go to Wales.

On D Day + 5, the coffin will be carried to Buckingham Palace . From here she will be transferred to Westminster Hall, where the funeral parlor is open 23 hours a day until state funeral, which will take place on D Day + 10 at Westminster Abbey. The whole town will observe two minutes of silence. And the queen will then be buried in the royal chapel in Windsor.