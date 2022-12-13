Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia last week and met with leaders of many countries in the Middle East to deepen relations with the region. This week, U.S. President Joe Biden will host a summit of U.S.-African leaders in Washington, competing with China for influence in Africa. Meanwhile, US and Chinese diplomats just held talks in Langfang, Hebei, paving the way for Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China early next year. In the diplomatic wrestling between the US and China, who has the upper hand at the moment?

Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs of the U.S. State Department, and Laura Rosenberger, Senior Director for China Affairs of the U.S. National Security Council (NSC), visited China from December 11 to 12 and met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng held talks in Langfang, Hebei.U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing on Monday (12th) afternoon that Kangda and Rosenberg’s visit to China was a preparation for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China in January next year.

Langfang talks between US and Chinese diplomats paves way for Blinken to visit China early next year

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the two sides focused on implementing the consensus reached by the two leaders in Bali, advancing consultations on the guiding principles of Sino-US relations, properly handling important and sensitive issues such as Taiwan in bilateral relations, strengthening exchanges at all levels and carrying out cooperation in related fields. “In-depth communication” and extensive exchanges of views on international and regional issues of common concern. He also said that the two sides agreed that the talks were “frank, in-depth and constructive” and agreed to “continue to maintain communication.”

Price pointed out at a press conference on the 12th that the dialogue was candid and substantive. Kangda and Rosenberg also made it clear to China during the meeting that the United States will continue to compete fiercely with China, safeguard American interests and values, defend the rules-based international order, and work closely with allies. In addition, the two sides also discussed possible areas of cooperation, including climate cooperation, health and safety, macroeconomics and food security issues.

Bonnie Glaser, Director of the Asia Program of the Washington think tank “German Marshall Fund”, said in a written reply to this station’s question, “U.S. officials will explore to reduce the risk between the two militaries and prevent further deterioration of bilateral relations on Taiwan and other issues. potential avenues. These discussions will examine whether progress is possible in these areas.”

During this trip, Kangda and Rosenberg will also visit South Korea and Japan to hold consultations with officials from the two countries on a series of regional and bilateral relations issues.

While exchanges between the U.S. and China have gradually resumed, the diplomatic rivalry between the two sides, from the Middle East to Africa, has come under the spotlight of late.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a three-day state visit to Saudi Arabia last week and will attend two key regional summits. This is also an important step for China to return to the international stage after the epidemic.

China and Saudi Arabia Sign “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement” (Saudi Press Agency via AP)

Xi Jinping’s big Middle East coin “petrorenminbi” dream has come to naught

During the visit, Xi Jinping met with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and signed the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement”. At the same time, the two sides also signed more than 30 cooperation agreements with a scale of about 300 billion US dollars, involving clean energy, transportation, construction and other aspects, including the establishment of Huawei’s cloud computing area and the establishment of an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia.

On Friday (9th), Xi Jinping also attended the China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) summit.

The first China-Arab States Summit issued the Riyadh Declaration, announcing that the two sides agreed to make every effort to build a China-Arab community with a shared future for the new era. Xi Jinping also proposed “eight major common actions” for China-Arab pragmatic cooperation, including infrastructure, energy security, sanitation, and health.

During the six-nation summit with the Gulf Cooperation Council, Xi Jinping promised to conduct more energy transactions with major oil producers in the Gulf region. China will buy more crude oil and start to settle some of these transactions in yuan. The two sides also issued a joint statement.

It comes at a time of tension between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia over energy prices and human rights. Russia is also mired in the quagmire of the war in Ukraine. Therefore, Xi Jinping’s visit is also seen as filling the “power vacuum” in the Middle East.

Xia Ming, a professor of political science at the City University of New York, told this station: “The Chinese government not only thinks there is space to go in, but it also thinks it is necessary to go in. Among them, the most important thing is the geopolitical security and energy security of the Chinese government.”

Xia Ming pointed out that Saudi Arabia is currently a major country in the Middle East and has the ambition to continue to grow and get rid of the restrictions of the United States. In order for China to stabilize its external environment, inviting Saudi Arabia to join the SCO is an important step. Moreover, China needs Saudi energy and wants to settle in RMB, but China has not fully achieved its goal. “Saudi Arabia will carry out energy cooperation with China, but it has not given up the basic method of settlement in US dollars.”

On the issues of Taiwan and Hong Kong, the “Riyadh Declaration” emphasized that Arab countries firmly abide by the “one-China principle” and support China‘s position on the Hong Kong issue. The declaration also emphasizes opposition to politicization, instrumentalization and interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Xia Ming believes that China‘s wooing of Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries is also seeking support on human rights issues and confronting Western countries, especially using Saudi Arabia’s control over the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to influence the Muslim world.

Pleasuring the Gulf countries angers Iran Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought

However, after the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, the joint statement on the three islands in the Persian Gulf caused “strong dissatisfaction” among Iranian officials and civilians, because the statement involved three disputes between the UAE and Iran. islands. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also summoned the Chinese ambassador to Iran, condemning China for “destabilizing and interfering in the territory.” The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs hastened to say that the GCC countries and Iran are “China‘s friends”, and China‘s development of relations with both parties is not aimed at a third party. China also confirmed that Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will visit Iran this week.

Xia Ming believes that Iran’s dissatisfaction also reflects the Chinese government’s lack of comprehensive assessment and understanding of the complex situation in the Middle East. For other Islamic countries, the Chinese government’s emphasis on ties with countries like Saudi Arabia appears to be choosing sides. He emphasized, “For the Chinese government, this region is not a place where it can easily pick peaches as the US strategically shrinks.”

U.S.-China Competition for African Influence at U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

As China strives to expand its influence in the Middle East, US President Biden will host the “2022 US-Africa Leaders Summit” in Washington from Tuesday (13th) to Thursday (15th). According to reports, the summit will be based on “common values” to promote new economic participation, promote peace, security and good governance, strengthen commitment to democracy, human rights and civil society, strengthen health security cooperation and promote food safety, and address the climate crisis Wait.

According to the White House, the summit will emphasize the importance the United States attaches to our cooperation with Africa on “the most pressing global challenges and opportunities” and the Biden administration’s commitment to revitalizing global partnerships and alliances.

Although U.S. officials avoided talking about the rivalry between the U.S. and China in Africa, it is widely believed that Washington hopes to weaken China‘s influence in Africa through the summit.

Xia Yeliang, an economist living in the United States, pointed out that although the overall strength of the United States exceeds that of China, it may be difficult to eliminate China‘s influence and penetration in Africa. status”.

He believes that in some backward developing countries in Africa, China seems to be more popular than the United States now, because China has been throwing money in Africa through projects such as the “Belt and Road Initiative”.

However, this is not too bad ending. Xia Yeliang said, “I think the world should also realize that the United States can’t always be the most generous philanthropist, and in fact it can’t, so don’t expect too much. Those backward countries may rely more on the system and policy levels. It is an unrealistic choice to reduce one’s own dependence, whether it is relying on the United States or China.”

