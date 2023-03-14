“Which do you think is, in the end, the end of this match?”. You asked a few days ago Ro Khanna to the deputy secretary of defense Colin H. Kahl, during a session of the Armed Forces Commission. Khanna is a Democratic Congressmansupports the administration’s war policy in Ukraine and has always voted requests for funding and weapons that Joe Biden sent to Congress. Khanna too wonders what is happening now though. How long the United States they will continue to send millions of dollars in armaments to Kiev? In addition to weapons, there is a plan for to negotiate peace? The growing doubts of the policy of Washingtonwhich both Democrats and Republicans give a voice to, however, are accompanied by now rather clear signals of tensions between the US administration and the Ukrainian governmentwhich could herald a significant US policy change.

During the surprise visit to Kyev, Joe Biden he promised to support Ukraine “for as long as necessary”. The concept was reiterated by the secretary of state Antony Blink in the impromptu conversation with the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 by New Dehli. The decision to reaffirm support for Kyiv, publicly and with this force, obviously has a precise meaning. The US government is convinced – for example, the director of “National Intelligence” said a few days ago Avril Haines – that Vladimir Putin is trying to transform the war into a long and exhausting low-intensity conflict, leading to a progressive disengagement of Europa e West. By then, Ukraine would be for the Kremlin much easier prey. Hence, in fact, the public declarations of the leaders of the US administration – which however do not hide the increasingly clear emergence of elements of frictionalso divisive, between Washington and Kyiv.

The latest episode that shakes relations between the two allies concerns the siege of Bakhmut. The Ukrainians are spending huge resources on it. The Americans consider it a choice without great strategic value. The reasons explaining the desperate defense of Bakhmut were explained a few days ago by Mykhailo Podolyakone of the closest collaborators of Volodymyr Zelensky. The defense of this eastern city should allow the Ukrainian troops to buy time, waiting for the arrival of additional Western armaments and in view of a future counter-offensive. At the same time, the Russians concentrated their best units in Bakhmut. For them, the losses were enormous (there is talk of a very high number of dead Russian soldiers, between 20 and 30 thousand). Whatever happens, defending Bakhmut so strenuously would therefore have served the Ukrainian war effort, and a great deal. They are not absolutely convinced of this Americans. “I certainly do not want to underestimate the enormous effort that Ukrainian soldiers have put into Bakhmut’s defense – said the US defense secretary Lloyd Austin – But I think it has a more symbolic than strategic meaning”. Americans fear that committing so many resources to Bakhmut could be detrimental future offensive. Bakhmut’s defense would not give particular advantages in blocking the Russian rush towards Crematory and other cities of the East.

A certain fibrillation in relations between Washington and Kyiv has also arisen on the issue of explosions ai pipelines North Stream. The US intelligence investigation – leaked to New York Times – concluded that the responsibility for the attacks must be attributed to a “pro-Ukraine group”. The intelligence sources didn’t give many more details, although they said Zelensky and the Ukrainian government they are not involved. However, the investigation clamorously collides with what the Ukrainians have maintained up to now (and come on Poles), according to which the perpetrators of the sabotage belong to the Kremlin. Furthermore, it seems unlikely that an operation of this type could have been organized by any group, without the support of organizational and intelligence structures of a national state. To indicate the responsibility of a pro-Ukraine group, while denying a direct link with the Zelensky government, is nevertheless to overshadow the possibility that they know more in Kyiv than they would like to believe. With the revelation of his intelligenceWashington therefore shows the Ukrainians a limit that must not be exceeded: that of individual initiatives, not previously agreed with the Americans.

After all, there were several episodes of excessive Ukrainian autonomy which they have annoyed in recent months Washington: from the assassination of Darya Duginathe daughter of an ultra-nationalist journalist close to Putin (of which US intelligence itself, albeit unofficially, blames the Ukrainians); to attacks by Kiev inside the territory russoin the western regions of Bryansk, Kursk e Belgorad, which the United States considers very badly, because they risk precipitating the conflict; up to the continuous claims on the Crimea, which the Ukrainians say they want to reconquer (a prospect that in Washington they deem completely unrealistic and also a harbinger of a further explosion of the conflict). After all, even in Kyev in recent months reasons have accumulated resentment against the American ally. The main reason of disagreement it obviously concerns Biden’s refusal, at least so far, to send military fighters and long-range missiles ATACMS. More recently, the pressures of the Pentagon not to send alleged evidence in the possession of US intelligence to the International Criminal Court in The Hague Russian war crimes. The Pentagon fears that, in the future, this choice could get American soldiers engaged in other military operations around the world in trouble. However, Kyev did not like the fact that the opportunity to further pin Moscow to his side was lost responsibility.

In words, in official statements, the alliance is therefore never put in place discussion. La portavoce del National Security Council, Adrienne Watsonexplained that the White House “it is in constant communication with Ukraine, which we fully support in terms of defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity”. In fact, however, something is changing. THE Democrats they wonder how much longer Congress will have to vote on plans financing Of the war. The criticisms of the Republicans are even more stark. One side – the one closest to Donald Trump – openly contests the size of the massive funding sent to Kyiv. Another part blames the administration for the lack of a long-term strategy. “We want to keep things going for the long haul, which is what he wants Vladimir Putin? – asked the Republican deputy a few days ago Michael McCaulchairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber – We want to give the Ukrainians what they need to to survive? Do we want to give them the tools to win? Is there a strategy that leads to the final victory? And, if this isn’t there, what are we doing?”.

Symptomatic of the growing republican coolness towards the war was the no che Kevin McCarthyspeaker of the Chamber, opposed Zelensky, who was inviting him to Kyiv to “understand the situation“. “I don’t need to go in Ukraineto understand what is happening”, said McCarthy, who had already spoken in the past of the need “not to sign a blank check to Ukrainians”. These are all signals that come from politics and that the Casa Biancaespecially at the beginning of the campagna presidential, can not underestimate. Signs that show that the alliance with Kyiv is a little less solid than it used to be. Signals that reveal a truth that, a Washington, is now evident to all. The States United they cannot finance the war in Ukraine indefinitely and at these levels.