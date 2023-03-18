by palermolive.it – ​​54 seconds ago

Theatrical shows, musical, cinematographic and gastronomic reviews. And still sports competitions and religious festivals. These are some of the types of events scheduled in Sicily from April to December and included in the Calendar of events of great tourist attraction…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Sicily, approved calendar of main events until December 2023: from the shows at the Festino di Santa Rosalia it appeared 54 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.