Greta had invited him to get a life: for now he won’t be able to. A part of her will spend it in prison. It was precisely the social dispute with Greta Thunberg that framed him. The former kickboxer Tate was arrested in Romania for human trafficking. In the exchange of tweets with the climate activist, clues emerged – a photo with pizza – which allowed the police to find him. the scathing response of Greta, who froze him by inviting him to “get a life” and by posting an email address which refers to the sexual abilities of those who boast of their possessions had gone viral. The man had answered Thunberg with a video in which he smokes a cigar and eats a pizza, delivered to his home, from a well-known local chain, with the box and the logo of the pizzeria clearly visible. The Romanian authorities were waiting for proof that Tate was in the country to intervene: after the video was released, the police raided his villa and he and his brother were arrested.

The two are accused of having kidnapped some women to force them to make porn videos to sell online. The investigators would have found 6 women who confirmed the allegations. The lawyers of the two instead replied that the women were consenting. Andrew Tate has in the past been banned from some online platforms for posting misogenic or otherwise offensive content.