From the USA to Afghanistan, women's rights day still makes sense

From the USA to Afghanistan, women's rights day still makes sense

In Afghanistan the Taliban, back in power, have banned women from attending secondary school and university, from working, from going out without men, from buying a SIM card for a mobile phone, from collaborating with NGOs, from being treated by doctors, from sport, in other words they have forbidden them to “exist”.

While in Iran women and girls are the soul of a national revolt, born to demand an end to the obligation to wearhijab and has become a widespread dissent against the Islamic Republic itself to obtain a rule of law to the cry: Women, life, freedom. And it is precisely the young Iranians who are the first victims of a ferocious and implacable repression also made up of torture, rapes, detentions and death.

From the Middle East to United States: June 2022 the Supreme Court voted for overturn the landmark ruling known as Roe v. Wade, with which, in 1973, the same justice body had recognized the right to interrupt a pregnancy. Since then, at least 13 states have banned abortions, meaning American women now have less protection than women in Saudi Arabia, for example, where abortions are legal if there is physical risk. and mental for the woman.

The United States is in good company considering that it is in the world still 26 countries that prohibit abortion and 39 where it is lawful only to save a woman’s life, for a total of 450 million women (27%). And there is no shortage of bills in Italy that go in the direction of a more restrictive reading of the right to abortion: with the new legislature, four have already been filed. Demonstrating that rights are not acquired forever and that in the unraveling of history returns to the past are not excluded.

The latest conquests

However, there is also another side of the coin made up of achievements and positive affirmations, such as the decriminalization of abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy in Colombia. The historic move comes on a recent string of legal victories for reproductive rights in Latin America, including court rulings in Mexico and Argentina, and Chile’s passage of a bill decriminalizing IVG up to week 14. of gestation.

