This year 84 boys and girls will spend a month on mission. In August the caravan to the Lisbon WYD and the street animation camp in Campania

Eighty-four backpacks leaving for every continent, on the shoulders of as many boys and girls. After the years marked by the difficulties of the pandemic, the summer of 2023 will be that of full recovery for the PIME experiences with young Italians on mission. In reality, it is a question of a recovery that began some time ago: living a month with those who have chosen to give their lives for the proclamation of the Gospel, in fact, is not an experience in itself, but the heart of a journey. And therefore the 84 friends who will leave this summer with Youth and Mission and with Missione Exposure – the path created by PIME with the students of the Catholic University – have already begun in October to prepare themselves to live this experience which will then also continue in next year, with a re-reading lived together. These, however, are the weeks in which everyone receives their own “destination”, that is, the concrete indication of the country and the mission where in pairs (or small groups) from July they will experience this initiative. So the anticipation grows. «Yes, we are starting again. And perhaps never more than in this year’s journey of Youth and Mission have we seen the desire of young people to get involved», says Father Alessandro Canali, a PIME missionary, in charge of the animation paths.

Among the novelties there are new destinations: some young people, for example, will go to Chad, which, as we reported in the last issue of this magazine, is one of the most recent missions opened by PIME. Another novelty is Vietnam, where the welcome will be in a community of Scalabrinian nuns. But beyond the individual places, what really matters is the look: «I always wish the boys – continues Father Alessandro – an opportunity to discover that life is something more than what marks their days. Let the mission open up new horizons, in its joys, but also in the difficulties that are part of the experience. I wish them that through the meetings they will have this month it will amaze them, indicating other paths in the way in which each one chooses to love”.

In addition to the departures of the Youth and Mission students, however, PIME’s summer 2023 will also be marked by other proposals. First of all the participation in the World Youth Day in Lisbon, with a slow march through southern Europe which will already begin on 27 July and will last until 10 August. «There will be 70 of us – Father Canali continues – and we will first stop in Ventimiglia to ask ourselves the question of the borders, which we will be able to pass easily but which for others constitute an insurmountable barrier. Then we will go to Marseilles, a city that struck us a lot for its history as a crossroads: we will meet it in all its faces, letting ourselves be guided by the Jesuits who have a presence among the refugees, by Caritas, by the Disciples of the Gospel who promote a field summer for children in the most difficult areas. In Spain we will stop in Barcelona, ​​going to look for what tourists usually don’t see. For example, the medieval church of Sant’Anna, which has become a point of reference for the pastoral care of the homeless. In Madrid, on the other hand, we will be guests of a parish in the suburbs, before setting off for Lisbon to meet the Pope together with other young people from all over the world». In the summer of young people with PIME, however, there is also another proposal that is becoming more and more significant year after year: the street animation camp in Campania. This year it will be held from 17 to 29 August and is aimed at boys and girls from the third year of high school up to the age of 23. Being based in the house of Ducenta, in the diocese of Aversa, it involves both the young people of the area and others who arrive specially from the rest of Italy. In the first four days we reflect together starting from a theme, this year the story of the Gospel of Luke on the miraculous catch of Jesus.

The meditations are also accompanied by some significant testimonies from the area. Then, however, it is the young people themselves who give back what they are experiencing, in the form of a show that is proposed in the squares. A simple proposal: a few short skits, dances, a little juggling to be together in joy, but with a message to convey.

«We now have some fixed places where we offer it every year – says Father Canali – on the seafront of Naples and in Pozzuoli. But we also always plan two or three days for a further away trip, to some other reality in southern Italy that we are still identifying this year. In the morning the boys go around inviting people for the show. Then in the afternoon we celebrate Mass and in the end the group splits into two: there are those who propose the show that day and the others who accompany them standing in prayer in front of the Eucharist, which we take with us to the square». The welcome is surprising: «Many stop by our show – continues the missionary -. The thing that strikes everyone is the enthusiasm of the young people: they are the ones who care about the message to be transmitted. The animation lasts a couple of hours and concludes with an invitation to join us for adoration. And there’s always someone who stays.”

For information: centropime.org