From the world to the world

The fifteen new PIME missionaries who will be ordained this summer come from Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, India and Bangladesh

Fifteen new missionaries ready to leave for the whole world. It is a decidedly special summer that the PIME Seminary is preparing to experience this year: the class that arrives at priestly ordination is in fact the most numerous after so many years. And this is also a sign of vitality for the journey underway in Monza.

Once the difficulties caused by the pandemic have ended, there will not be a single collective ordination: each will become a priest on different dates in their own community of origin, in dioceses located in five different countries. In this 2023, which marks the 50th anniversary of PIME’s presence in the Ivory Coast, there are three ordinands from this country: Henri Michel Agniman, Hermann Patrick Kpi and Kouame Richard Tieoua. Four others come from Cameroon: Pierre Bouiada Bouba, Hermann Nguekeng Tetou, Jean Chrysostome Engama Engama and Vivier Sikoua. In Guinea-Bissau Gabriel Alberto Djata took the first steps of his vocation. Six are the new PIME missionaries from India: Rayapureddy Kommareddy, Naresh Kothapalli, Joseph Peous Parappurath, Vamshi Ramineni, Vikram Reddy Thumma and Bala Showri Yaruva. Finally, Dulal Babu Tigga is from Bangladesh; the same country as Roton Murmu, a seminarian from the diocese of Dinajpur sent by his bishop to study in the Monza seminary together with future PIME missionaries, who will however receive ordination as a diocesan priest.

There are no Italians among these faces; often, however, these are vocations that have flourished in the footsteps of the testimony of those who have left our country to proclaim the Gospel.

“I decided to become a missionary after my confirmation by reading a book on the evangelization of the Ivory Coast – says Henri Michel, for example -. I was struck by the story of the missionaries who gave their lives to bring the Gospel to my country. When I went to PIME, however, the first answer was no…». A process of discernment was needed, which also included a year on a mission away from home, together with Father Dino Dussin. «In some villages I have seen the missionary really do everything: the priest, of course, but also the bricklayer and even a bit of medical help. This kind of life affected me deeply; he showed me the beauty of service to others, in the name of Jesus”.

«In my village of Banigandilapadu, in India – says Naresh – of the missionaries I was struck by the simplicity and ability to enter our culture by living with the people. Today I too want to share with others what we have received». “I was born in Suzana in Guinea-Bissau into a Christian family – adds Gabriel Alberto -, in my parish I met the PIME missionaries. And with them my desire to proclaim the Gospel to the poor and the despised has grown, nourished in the Seminary by the life of prayer, the apostolate and study”.

Vivier instead comes from the archdiocese of Garoua, in the north of Cameroon. He was part of the group of altar boys in his parish, but he arrived at PIME through the Missionaries of the Immaculate Conception. “I’ve seen them live with people,” he-him recalls. They help everyone, without making distinctions of religion or social level; their only goal is to make known to all peoples the Kingdom of God. So one day I approached them and said that I too wanted to do the same somewhere in the world. And they introduced me to the PIME missionaries.”

Hermann, also a Cameroonian, had already graduated in Yaoundé and worked in the hospital as a biologist. But, in the meantime, with the group of young people in the parish, he prepared the boys for Mass by presenting the Gospel for the following Sunday. “It was their questions – he explains – that made me know more about the figure of Jesus and made the desire to consecrate myself to him grow in me”. In the ten years of journey that have passed since that beginning, however, much has changed: “I understood that neither I, nor my becoming a priest nor the Church itself are at the origin of the mission but only God. And if before I was very worried about the things that in this life I should have left, now I look at what I have found: brothers, friends, people who love me. And above all faith in Jesus, which I try to keep every day”.

Looking back over the years spent in the Monza Seminary, there is also another moment that almost all these seminarians who have come from different corners of the world underline: the importance of the service carried out in an Ambrosian parish on the weekends. “This experience – explains Bala, an Indian from the diocese of Nalgonda, in Andhra Pradesh – is making me broaden my horizons through the small services I am called to perform. Sometimes it’s not easy, because not everything goes according to my ideas; but the very fact of having to adapt and learn new ways of acting is precious. And feeling accompanied by a community gave me great joy».

The PIME deacons who will become priests this summer have already received their assignment from the superior general at the beginning of March. Some will leave immediately to carry out their apostolate in a mission area, which, as happens in PIME, is always a different country from their country of origin. There will therefore be those who will go to Brazil, Thailand, Papua New Guinea, Mexico; but there will also be ordinands destined for Bangladesh, the Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau. Other newly ordained will begin their journey dedicating themselves to missionary animation in Italy and Cameroon, or to the formation of younger seminarians in India. Finally, two new PIME priests have been assigned by the Directorate General to continue their studies: this too is a valuable service for tomorrow’s mission.