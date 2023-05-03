Home » from today the SIMs are also activated with digital identity
Starting today, customers who purchase ho. Mobile through the website https://www.ho-mobile.it/with home delivery, they will be able to activate them simply and in a few steps, thanks to theauthentication via the Spid systemwith all Identity Providers accredited by Agid.

After purchased online and received a sim I have. Mobile, the customer will be able to initiate the activation process via the ho app. Mobile by scanning the serial number and, immediately afterwards, it will only be necessary to carry out a second level authentication via Spid as is already the case for many digital public services. Once these two simple steps have been completed, customers, in just a few minutes, will be able to start using the purchased SIM to navigate, make calls or send text messages and, if interested, start the process of portability of the number already in use by the customer. according to current legislation.

With this innovation, I have. Mobile further optimizes the digital experience of its customers who, thanks to technology and innovation, will have a simplified and safe procedure in order to access the advantages and services that characterize the world of ho. Mobile.

Alternatively, customers can continue to use the identification method already in use which involves uploading all documents and recording a video selfie for recognition.

For customers I have. Mobile all the currently active purchase alternatives are always available, from the possibility of book a sim at the newsstand and that of relying on the network of physical stores.

