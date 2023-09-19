From tutors to Agenda Sud: an 80-page guide to what’s new in classes

Listen to the audio version of the article

For the Italian school, the Edwardian night has not yet passed. We were reminded of this by the recent photograph of the OECD which, in its annual report Education at a glance 2023, once again listed the delays in our education (on which see Il Sole 24 Ore of 13 September). Starting from an overall expenditure on GDP which is still too low (4.2% compared to 5.1% in other industrialized countries) and which decreases as we move up the educational ladder (in primary school we invest more than others while from middle school upwards we are below the average), to continue with the too many young people who neither study nor work (in our country 24.6% of men and 23.6% of women are NEETs compared to 14 and 15.5% of others ) or who didn’t even graduate (22% compared to the 14% boasted by the others). And finally with a very old teaching class (over 50s are now 61% of the total compared to 39% in the rest of the OECD) and poorly paid (-4% salary loss recorded between 2015 and 2022 compared to + 4% occurred elsewhere).

In such a context, the 2023/24 school year – which has just started across Italy – promises to be another year of transition. With some reforms that have reached the finish line, such as the Southern Agenda, created to reduce the serious territorial imbalances that grip us (also certified by the latest Invalsi tests) or the introduction of tutor teachers and guidance counselors, who aim to reduce dispersion and the disorientation typical of our kids. Others that will produce effects only later: the School 4.0, the Its Academy, the 70 thousand teachers to be recruited with the Pnrr tenders, the safety and construction of new institutes, canteens, gyms and nurseries financed with the funds of the Plan recovery and resilience. And still others (the crackdown on suspensions and conduct voting, ed.) which after months of announcements are starting the parliamentary process.

All themes that we explore in depth in an 80-page guide on newsstands on Wednesday 20 September with Il Sole 24 Ore (for one euro plus the price of the newspaper), trying to keep the old and the new together. The solved and the unsolved. The problems and the solutions. In a handbook for everyone that starts from the upcoming news (for example on financial education or the inclusion of pupils with disabilities) and recalls, backwards, everything there is to know to start the school year 2023/24 in the best way. With one eye turned to those who work there in the school and the other directed to those who study there. In full awareness that their (and our) future passes through school.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

