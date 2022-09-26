The group made its debut in the 2009 European elections with 57 MEPs, rising to 77 in 2014 and dropping to 62 in 2019, a decline also impressed by the departure of the British Tories: one of the most numerous representations of the group in the last pre-Brexit parliamentary term, the 2014-2019 one, with a total of 20 deputies. Today, the formation stands as the fifth force in the Brussels hemicycle, after the European People’s Party (176 deputies), the Socialists & Democrats group (144), Renew Europe (103) and Identity and Democracy (65), the family of nationalist acronyms which also hosts the Lega di Matteo Salvini.

The case of Warsaw and the controversy surrounding Vox

The group defines itself as “center-right” and rejects the label of Euroscepticism, preferring that of “Eurorealists”. But the accusations of extremist drifts within the formation are not new, if not of open conflict with the European authorities. The most controversial case is represented by Law and Justice, the party that affects one third of EU deputies and expresses the power of government in Poland.

The executive, led by Morawiecki, has ended up in the crosshairs of the EU leaders several times for the violation of EU principles, especially in reference to its reforms on the judiciary and the violation of civil rights. The escalation of tensions between Brussels and Warsaw culminated, at the beginning of 2022, in the rejection of the appeal lodged by Poland and another Member State, Hungary, against the so-called conditionality mechanism: the regulation that binds the disbursement of EU money respect for the rule of law, contested by the two countries because it is considered an instrument of interference with national sovereignty.

Another member that has sparked more than one controversy is Vox, a radical right-wing Spanish party best known for its hard line on immigration and a traditionalist view of society. Among the latest battles waged in Europe are the request to Brussels to investigate the NGOs that “collaborate with the migrant mafia” and the controversy over the choice of the EU to represent a young European with a hijab, condemned by MEP Jorge Buxadé as a form of “Islamist propaganda”. Buxadè himself expressed his support for Meloni, in the fight against the “soporific globalist agenda”. Santiago Abascal, the president of the party, congratulated the leader of FDI for having “shown the way for a proud, free and sovereign Europe, capable of cooperating for the security and prosperity of all”.

Viktor Orbán’s relationship with Hungary

Another sympathetic relationship is that created with Hungary by Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian premier who is considered the most influential leader in the European sovereign right. Only recently the EU deputies of the Brothers of Italy have opposed a report by the EU Parliament to condemn the “deliberate and systematic efforts of the Hungarian government against EU values”: a stance also espoused by the League and its group of reference to the Eurocamera, Identity and Democracy. Orbán’s own party, Fidesz, broke with the European People’s Party in March 2021 before risking expulsion.