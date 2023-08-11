Home » From wedding announcement to revenge on the horns, who are the 2 well-known protagonists of the VIDEO
World

From wedding announcement to revenge on the horns, who are the 2 well-known protagonists of the VIDEO

by admin
From wedding announcement to revenge on the horns, who are the 2 well-known protagonists of the VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​56 minutes ago

From an apparent wedding announcement to revelations of betrayal in front of a large audience of about 150 people. The video of the moment is certainly this. The protagonists are Massimo Segre and Cristina Seymandi, a well-known couple in Turin’s upper floors. This is Massimo Segre, accountant, financier and banker close to Carlo De…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “From wedding announcement to revenge on the horns, who are the 2 well-known protagonists of the VIDEO appeared 56 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Not only drones: Iran also supplies Russia with bulletproof vests

You may also like

Fires in Hawaii, devastated island of Maui and...

Ana Ćurčić and Milena Kačavenda met | Entertainment

Shortage of Cash in Cuba: The Latest Consequence...

Milan, Bianca Atzei’s Volvo found by the local...

ECOWAS has ordered the mobilization of emergency forces...

Madden NFL 24 if you prepare the lanza...

“Dear” Merkel, since she was no longer chancellor...

zrinjski breidablik krunoslav rendulić | Sport

now separated But the divorce does not come...

Tragedy Strikes: Colombian Woman Killed by Rogue Wave...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy