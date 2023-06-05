by gds.it – ​​9 hours ago

At the table on TV. Not in front of the TV, but in the middle of a program, the one that will start on Wednesday 7 June and will be broadcast on Tgs and Rtp Messina. It is the new adventure of the comedian and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «From Wednesday 7 June “Di che pasta sei” with Ernesto Maria Ponte on Tgs and Rtp appeared 9 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it».