Hospitals full of positive doctors and nurses, pharmacies closed because all employees are infected. Empty streets and shelves and the fear of millions of cases and an exponential increase in deaths. From zero Covid to Covid chaos. China is trying to bear the brunt of the spread of the virus after the rapid and unexpected dismantling of the gigantic anti-pandemic control mechanism that has governed the life of the country for almost three years.

It won’t be easy. There are many testimonials reporting inconvenience. According to The Guardian, about 80% of health personnel in Beijing are positive. For this reason, doctors and nurses would have been required to continue working in the hospital to avoid a staff shortage that risks paralyzing the health system.

The Communist Party tries to send reassuring messages but the data on the infections provided to the public now appear insignificant, given that it has been decided not to count anymore either the asymptomatic or the positives registered outside the hospitals. The only numbers the commission reports are confirmed cases detected in public testing centers where symptoms are shown. Many people also test at home, and even then, any positive results go undetected. Health system experts are alarmed and warn that the lack of accurate data on cases and deaths in China makes it difficult to assess the rate of spread of the disease.

According to official data, the deaths in three years of the pandemic are only 5235, an infinitely lower figure than those of Western countries. But according to various projections by experts in recent months and weeks, the reopening could lead to an exponential increase in infections and victims, even exceeding one million. A few months ago, Fudan University predicted a maximum of 1.6 million deaths in six months in the event of a full reopening. Studies that also served to strengthen the line of the zero Covid strategy desired by Xi Jinping at the time of the very harsh restrictions in Shanghai.

When in doubt, many stay at home as if they were still in lockdown. Data from China‘s popular search engine Baidu shows searches for the word “fever” have risen 823% in Beijing since early December, compared with a 303% increase in Shanghai and 437% in Guangzhou. Beijing, Chongqing in southwest and Zhengzhou in central China have the most empty streets among the country’s major cities. In the capital, mobility is close to the minimum reached in May, when the city was partially closed.

The sudden easing of restrictions has triggered a surge in demand for medicines, with queues forming outside pharmacies and online platforms quickly running out of stock. Since then, many stores have imposed limits on the amount of medicine customers can buy, and drug companies are ramping up production. On social networks we see many images of the empty aisles of pharmacies and the media have been reporting throughout the week how the production lines of pharmaceutical companies are working “at full capacity” to cope with the increase in demand. But even so many products considered useful for home remedies are now largely unavailable online, including vitamin C-rich canned lemons and peaches.

Meanwhile, the government is trying to incentivize vaccinations. To date, 91% of people aged 60 and over have been vaccinated in China and 86.6% have been fully vaccinated, while the current rate of full vaccination among people aged 60 and over 80 years old is 66.4%.

The government yesterday announced it will offer a second booster dose to vulnerable groups who received their first booster more than six months ago. Rhetorically, meanwhile, the People’s Daily does not disregard Xi’s zero Covid strategy, on the contrary it writes that “practice has fully demonstrated that the Communist Party of China has an incomparably strong leadership and is the most reliable backbone of the Chinese people when the storms strike” and that he will “steadily go from victory to new victory”. For now, albeit with different “game” rules, the battle still seems to be ongoing.