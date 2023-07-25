FromSoftware brings us a long demo of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware, the authors of (Elder Ring e Dark Souls), released today a long video showing the gameplay of, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon the new mech game expected in exactly one month, the August 25th.

Narrated by the developers with Italian subtitles, the video gives us an in-depth look at the game’s action, levels and combat sequences. As the video shows, success in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon it will come by tinkering with mech builds that are highly customizable, a hallmark of the series, and learning the right strategies and techniques, such as stunning enemies with the right weapons, combining ranged attacks with melee strikes, and trying to lose any advantage gained in battle.

Here it is below: good vision!

MX Video – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

