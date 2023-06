The Americans are seeking an informal agreement with Iran to reach a sort of “political ceasefire” and avoid a nuclear and military escalation in the Middle East, but there are few pawns to exchange on the negotiating table. The most expert analysts consider the Jcpoa, the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 and torn up by the former US president Trump in 2018, an agreement now dead, superseded by the facts: Iran has reached percentages of enrichment