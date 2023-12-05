Home » Frontex without the support of Bosniak ministers Info
World

Frontex without the support of Bosniak ministers Info

by admin
Frontex without the support of Bosniak ministers Info

The Minister of Security in the Council of Ministers, Nenad Nešić, told Srna that the Council of Ministers discussed his proposal on the composition of the negotiating team with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) tonight at an extraordinary telephone session.

Source: Mondo/Haris Krhalić

Nešić confirmed that the Serbian and Croatian ministers voted in favor, and that the Bosniak ministers extended the vote until tomorrow morning, for additional consultations.

That proposal includes the basis for conducting negotiations for signing an agreement with Frontex.

Nešić added that the session of the Council of Ministers will continue in the morning.

According to him, this is an important step for BiH in getting closer to the EU and establishing cooperation with European security agencies, which political leaders in BiH should discuss with European officials tomorrow in Brussels, among other things.

BiH is the only one in the region that has not yet concluded an agreement with Frontex.

Srna/World

See also  [Jiang Feng Talks]The Health and Medical Commission stopped the epidemic announcement! Is it extremely irresponsible or is there another conspiracy? How harmful is the extreme chaos and the liberalization of the CCP's epidemic prevention to the world and its own people? Qingdao | Health Commission | Shandong | Infection | Epidemic | Death | Fake | CCP | Virus |

You may also like

the Fucino Space Center control center for the...

Nasalferon Alfa 2b obtains conditional health registration to...

The top game in the Premier League today...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Daily horoscope for March 11 | Fun

Sinner in the round of 16 at the...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy