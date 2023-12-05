Frontex without the support of Bosniak ministers Info

The Minister of Security in the Council of Ministers, Nenad Nešić, told Srna that the Council of Ministers discussed his proposal on the composition of the negotiating team with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) tonight at an extraordinary telephone session.

Nešić confirmed that the Serbian and Croatian ministers voted in favor, and that the Bosniak ministers extended the vote until tomorrow morning, for additional consultations.

That proposal includes the basis for conducting negotiations for signing an agreement with Frontex.

Nešić added that the session of the Council of Ministers will continue in the morning.

According to him, this is an important step for BiH in getting closer to the EU and establishing cooperation with European security agencies, which political leaders in BiH should discuss with European officials tomorrow in Brussels, among other things.

BiH is the only one in the region that has not yet concluded an agreement with Frontex.

