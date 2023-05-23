Frontier Developments annuncia F1 Manager 2023

Frontier Developments announced today F1 Manager 2023the new Formula 1 managerial expected out in the summer; The game will introduce deeper management systems, more dramatic racing and greater realism.

In the game we will be called to take on the role of a Team Principal of F1 to lead our team to the top of the championship. Among the novelties of this edition we will find the modality Race Replay, which will allow us to rewrite the key moments of the entire 23-race season. Furthermore, in the new Career mode, we will be able to enjoy a number of new features that will add new dimensions to the sports drama at all times.

Another novelty of 2023 is the role of Sports Director, which allows for more in-depth management of the pit crew and its training schedule, challenging players to balance the risk of costly mistakes with quick pit stop times. The new weight considerations will also require players to strike a balance between car performance and reliability, working within the Cost Cap to give their driver duo every chance of success. Potential team directors will set the direction of their team by setting the development focus of their current line-up, or scouting the next generation of talent from the fully simulated F2 and F3 championships, negotiating contracts for the following season to ensure multi-year success .

The races will also be more dramatic and dynamic than ever before; a new rider confidence system it underpins daring overtaking maneuvers, with cars going from wheel to wheel as each world-class driver verbally responds to commands given by his race engineers. The subtle balance of optimal tire temperature windows creates drama in the making, while grip levels fluctuate and split-second decisions make the difference between taking pole position or finishing in the barriers.

We leave you with the announcement trailer and a set of images: good vision.