Frontier e Games Workshop annunciano l’RTS Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Frontier Developments and Games Workshop announced today the real-time strategy Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin; set in the vast fantasy universe of Age of Sigmar, the game will see us command four different factions in dynamic battles both in campagna single player that in multiplayer mode 1v1 and 2v2 online with cross-play support.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin was designed specifically for console gamers Console gamers via the new control system DirectStep, an innovative new interface for real-time strategy that allows you to have tactical immediacy in the heat of battle. Using the analog sticks and the simple press of a few keys, players will be able to quickly scroll through their squads, issue orders and attack the enemy. This system aims to offer console users the flexibility and responsiveness of mouse and keyboard commands.

With a huge range of mission types and modes, in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin no two battles will be the same. Featuring four visually and strategically distinct playable factions, players will rally their armies, unleashing powerful units to turn the tide of war in their favor. From fast-moving flyers to heavier monsters, from mystical wizards to mighty heroes, each has their own strengths and weaknesses. Players will battle it out in Arcane Conduits to gather resources, upgrade and specialize their forces through tech trees, and control the battle across multiple fronts to claim victory.

Authenticity is at the heart of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin. Each unit is precisely modeled after their tabletop counterparts, with world-class animation and state-of-the-art graphical fidelity offering players a dramatic and exciting take on the Age of Sigmar universe. Ghur itself comes to life with extraordinarily detailed and varied maps filled with wild, living foliage and environmental obstacles that will shape player strategies.

The developers also inform us that two open multiplayer betas are planned of the game, the dates of which will be revealed soon. It is already possible to register our interest on www.aosrealmsofruin.com.

We leave you with the launch trailer and a set of images.