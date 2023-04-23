Home » Frosinone does not break through and postpones the promotion party, Genoa wins but Bari does not give up
World

Frosinone does not break through and postpones the promotion party, Genoa wins but Bari does not give up

by admin
Frosinone does not break through and postpones the promotion party, Genoa wins but Bari does not give up

by blogsicilia.it – ​​18 minutes ago

Frosinone hits Sudtirol at home and has to postpone the party for promotion to Serie A, Genoa conquers Cittadella but Bari, third in the standings, does not give up and imposes himself on a penalty in the final…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Frosinone does not break through and postpones the promotion party, Genoa wins but Bari does not give up appeared 18 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Brussels protects Ukraine and imposes sanctions on 5 members of the Federal Duma

You may also like

Confession of a Serb from Sudan | Info

Taiwanese lost their lives in Australia, and mother...

Elections in the north of Kosovo | Info

New Skoda 2023 SUV multifunctional and innovative with...

Mazara and Bilello win the VIII Wine Marathon

Google, max salary of 226 million dollars for...

UN chief calls for accelerated climate action –...

Details of the murder of Gordana near Leskovac...

Sudan, the great escape from Khartoum. EU mission...

Sudan in flames, escape from Khartoum: the plane...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy