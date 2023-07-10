Home » Frosinone, Papastathopoulos is the suggestion for the defense
World

Frosinone, Papastathopoulos is the suggestion for the defense

by admin

Will Papastathopoulos go to Frosinone?

As reported in the evening by “Sky Sport”, Frosinone would like to make an attempt for Sōkratīs Papastathopoulos. The Greek centre-back born in 1988 is currently free and is looking for a team to continue his career. He is the “strong defender” mentioned by sporting director Angelozzi: now the parties are working to find a definitive agreement on his engagement.

Papastathopoulos has already played in Serie A for Genoa and Milan. Just 5 appearances with the Rossoneri, much less in Liguria where in two championships, between 2008 and 2010, he put on the scoresheet 51 appearances and 2 goals. Last time in the Euroleague list, 2020/2021 season when he played for Arsenal. Would it be a surprise from Fantasy Football if you arrive in Frosinone?

See also  Young man from Livorno found dead on the beach in Tenerife, his father: "We still don't know anything"

You may also like

Tomorrow’s horoscope July 11, 2023 for all signs...

China’s Indispensability for Europe’s Green Transformation

Interview with Frans Timmermans: “The EPP votes for...

Svitolina refused to shake hands with Azarenka, the...

Cicpc Arrests Individuals Involved in Pornography Network in...

Milatović in Belgrade | Info

the blue goes to the quarterfinals and finds...

Traffic accident on Zvezdara | Info

Weather forecast Monday July 10, 2023 | weather...

FWD Insurance Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Caritas Macau...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy