Frosinone, Papastathopoulos is the suggestion for the defense

Will Papastathopoulos go to Frosinone?

As reported in the evening by “Sky Sport”, Frosinone would like to make an attempt for Sōkratīs Papastathopoulos. The Greek centre-back born in 1988 is currently free and is looking for a team to continue his career. He is the “strong defender” mentioned by sporting director Angelozzi: now the parties are working to find a definitive agreement on his engagement.

Papastathopoulos has already played in Serie A for Genoa and Milan. Just 5 appearances with the Rossoneri, much less in Liguria where in two championships, between 2008 and 2010, he put on the scoresheet 51 appearances and 2 goals. Last time in the Euroleague list, 2020/2021 season when he played for Arsenal. Would it be a surprise from Fantasy Football if you arrive in Frosinone?

